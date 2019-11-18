Joanna Gaines Has Already Put up Her Christmas Tree: 'It's Go Time'

Sorry, holiday décor holdouts — Joanna Gaines couldn’t wait any longer to put up her Christmas tree.

The Fixer Upper star, 41, tasked herself with decorating her family’s tree over the weekend, documenting the behind-the-scenes process that included several storage bins of decorations, a tangle of holiday lights and a brief intermission for cookie baking.

“It’s go time,” Gaines wrote on the first of three posts on her Instagram Story, drawing an arrow from a stack of containers — likely filled with ornaments, garland and other festive essentials — to her evergreen.

Next, her followers were treated to a photo of cookie dough, with Gaines admitting she got a little “sidetracked” from the task at hand, using the hashtag, #cookiesplease.

The fresh batch of cookies must have proven to be quite the distraction, however, as Gaines share one final glimpse at her decorating progress: a night-time shot showing the fir in the same state as she left it hours earlier.

“Okay maybe not,” she captioned it.

Though fans will have to wait a little longer to see the HGTV alum’s final tree look, it’s a safe bet that it’ll be classic and elegant, as Gaines has previously expressed her sentiment for upholding holiday traditions year after year.

“It’s rare for me to get excited about a new holiday recipe or trendy ideas for decorating the tree,” Gaines wrote in an essay last winter. “I’m not looking for ways to reinvent this season. Instead, all I want is to gather the same ingredients for the same beloved cinnamon rolls that I’ve baked on Christmas morning for as long as I can remember.”

Gaines explained that she adorns her tree with ornaments that commemorate important memories from her family’s lives. Some of those highlight her children — Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 16 months, who she shares with husband Chip — including their first Christmases and first lost tooth.

“I want to decorate our tree with our same ornaments that we ooh and ahh over each year,” she wrote. “Our tree could never be complete without the kids’ handmade offerings. And while the Popsicle-stick picture frames have cracked over the years and the photos within them have faded — it only makes me love them all the more.”

She added about her family’s passion for the holidays: “We count down the days, just to experience it nearly exactly as we always have. It is so comfortable, familiar and perfectly nostalgic that, frankly, we have no desire to improve upon it at all.”