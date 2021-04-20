The Fixer Upper star's celebrations included cake from Magnolia Table, a windows-down drive and even some adorable puppies!

Joanna Gaines Has the ‘Best Kind of Birthday’ as She Turns 43: ‘I’m Feeling the Love’

Joanna Gaines is proof that you don't have to do anything extravagant to feel the love on your birthday.

The Fixer Upper star, who turned 43 on Monday, took to Instagram to detail how she and her family celebrated her latest trip around the sun, calling it "the best kind of birthday."

"I slept in til 11 am, my sister brought me a latte and a new pair of birks," the mom of five wrote of her birthday morning. It appears her husband Chip, 46, helped her catch some extra Z's by putting a "Do Not Disturb" sign on their bedroom door using Post-It notes.

Then, Joanna wrote, "I ate a cheeseburger and chocolate cake at @magnoliatable, hung out in the garden, and then rode in the old car with the kids — windows down and the music turned up loud."

The Fixer Upper star shared a photo of a big slice of chocolate cake with a candle in it from their restaurant in Waco, Texas, as well as shots of the kids running through their garden on their 40-acre farm and of her driving the car with windswept hair.

"Oh and puppies!" she added, referring to the two adorably fluffy pups she also shared a photo of. "The best kind of birthday... thank you for all the kind bday messages today, I'm feeling the love!"

Several of Joanna's famous friends commented on the post, sharing their own well wishes. "BIRTHDAY HERO," wrote HGTV designer and soon-to-be Magnolia Network star Brian Patrick Flynn. Actress Brooklyn Decker added, "Happy happy!!!!"

Chef Andrew Zimmerman commented "HBD!!!" and Counting On star Anna Duggar added her own "Happy Birthday!!!!"

The birthday celebrations were a welcome pause from all the hard work Joanna and Chip have been doing in advance of the launch of their Magnolia Network app on July 15.

RELATED VIDEO: Chip Gaines Opens Up to Oprah About Grappling with Fixer Upper Fame: 'I Lost a Part of Myself'

Since they first revealed that they would be returning to TV with their own network in November 2018, seven months after Fixer Upper aired its bittersweet finale on HGTV, the renovation stars have been developing a full slate of new original series.

Magnolia Network was originally intended to premiere in October 2020, but due to significant production delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the TV launch was pushed to "early 2021" and then January 2022.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Credit: Discovery

In the meantime, Magnolia Network's parent company Discovery Inc. announced in February that they will first debut a Magnolia app on July 15, 2021. The app will include access to the first full seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Joanna's cooking show Magnolia Kitchen, as well as the full Fixer Upper archive, and several of their new shows, including Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp.