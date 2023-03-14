Joanna Gaines Gives a Tour of Her Lush Garden Where 'Everything Had Bloomed' After Her Family's Vacation

Joanna Gaines has quite the green thumb.

On Tuesday, the Fixer Upper alum shared video of her gorgeous garden, which she said bloomed while the family was away on a ski trip.

"When we got back from our snow vacation, everything had BLOOMED in the garden. Crew could not contain his excitement about all our new flower friends 💚," she wrote in the caption, referencing her youngest son.

In the video, Gaines pans to several rows of flowers and foliage, including a bed of bright tulips and ranunculus.

The sweet clip also shows Crew walking through the garden with his mom, expressing his joy. "Everything is flowers now! The garden is full of flowers. I can't believe it, mom!" he says.

As the duo walk by white anemones and some pretty greenery, Gaines tells her son, "New baby leaves, Crew," to which he replies, "I love you baby leaves."

The garden, which he proclaims "smells like the sky," also houses fruits and vegetables like pears and carrots.

Joanna Gaines/instagram

Recently, Chip and Joanna Gaines enjoyed a ski getaway with their children — daughters Emmie, 13, and Ella, 16, and sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18 — scenes of which the mom of five shared in an Instagram Reel on Sunday.

The sweet video began with Crew and Chip standing by a fire and then playing in the snow. Later, the dad was seen hilariously struggling to put on his youngest son's skis.

While Chip worked with Crew on the basics of skiing, the girls were in full gear, catching falling snowflakes on their tongues.

While their journeys have been chronicled on reality television since getting their start on the HGTV network in 2013, Chip shared the couple was "kind of naive" about letting their kids be on television during an appearance on the Kennebec Cabin Company podcast earlier this month.

"As the kids got into fourth and fifth seasons and they're getting a little bit older in age, and now they're getting recognized out in the wild, mama bear came out and papa bear," he explained. "I'm like, 'I don't know that I want my kids to be visible in that way unless they want to be visible.'"

He added: "If this is the path they want to be on and they choose to go this route, well then I want to be the biggest cheerleader for them as if they picked up tennis or piano," Chip continued. "Let's go, let's go make you the best in those spaces as you can possibly be. But none of my kids were really drawn to it that way."