Joanna Gaines‘ first-ever design book is finally complete!

On Wednesday night, the HGTV star shared a series of photos from the book-making process on Instagram, where she announced that she put the finishing touches on Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave — her interior design guidebook that hits shelves November 6.

“My design book is finally on its way to the printer and we are officially DONE!,” Gaines writes. “I couldn’t have done it without this team. We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now and it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling tonight…Thankful. Relieved. Vulnerable. Giddy. Hopeful.”

“I believe home is the most important place on earth,” she continued. “And at the end of the day, it’s not really all about decorating or even a specific style… it’s about your story. My hope is that this book isn’t just pages filled with pretty pictures but that it is a guide that helps you create a home and space that you truly love.”

In June, the mom of five shared her inspiration for the book project, and revealed that within its pages she will breakdown the behind-the-scenes of the farmhouse looks she’s famous for, and teach readers how to recreate the design for themselves. Alongside photos of her work, Gaines will offer design tips and walk readers through her process.

“The vision was that it would be more than a coffee table book,” she told PEOPLE. “I really wanted it to be a practical guide to creating a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there — making it a place that you never want to leave.”

This book marks the fourth released by Chip and Joanna Gaines, following The Magnolia Story, which chronicled their romance and rise to fame, Chip’s memoir and business guide, Capital Gaines, and Joanna’s cookbook, Magnolia Table.

Homebody is currently available for pre-order.