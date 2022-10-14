Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Wedding Day Memory: 'Got in the Limo and Ate!'

The Fixer Upper star and her husband of 19 years, Chip Gaines, exchanged vows in 2003 in Waco, Texas

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 14, 2022 11:09 AM
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Photo: James Hardie

Joanna Gaines has many special memories from the day she married husband Chip, but the one she will always cherish the most came near the very end of the night.

"My favorite moment is when we said goodbye to everybody, got in the limo and ate so much food!" Joanna tells PEOPLE.

The designer and author — who is releasing her first solo memoir, The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters, Nov. 8 — exchanged vows with Chip, 47, back in 2003 at the Earle Harrison House in Waco, Texas.

"I just remember, when we got there, I saw how good the food looked and I asked my mom, 'No matter what, will you just put some food in a container and put it in the car?' " Joanna recalls.

"So we did our thing, we did our dance, we did all the things that you're supposed to do at a wedding. And all I kept saying is, I can't wait to be in that car with Chip headed to our honeymoon. And the second that door shut, I was like, 'Thank God, this is why I'm here. I just wanna be with you and I wanna eat.' "

While it's been nearly two decades since the Fixer Upper stars tied the knot, Joanna, 44, says that memory is still fresh in her mind.

"Weddings are kind of scripted and you're doing a lot," she says. "You can forget why you're really there. And for me, I was really there because I wanted to be with Chip. It will always be my favorite memory — when that limo door shut and we just ate like kids with our hands. It was Beef Wellington, mashed potatoes and two different kinds of cake."

The couple, who share sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 15, recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

"19 years ❤️," Joanna captioned the Instagram post, adding a hashtag with the words "I like you a lot."

Chip and <a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a>
Chip and Joanna Gaines. Joanna Gaines/Instagram

In the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna penned a personal essay about the obstacles she and Chip have overcome. (Magnolia Journal is published by PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.)

"In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it," Joanna writes. "Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn't pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender."

She adds that one of the "heartbreaking things" they're preparing to experience is sending their oldest son Drake, 18, to college.

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if—or how many times—that might bring me to the floor."

In last year's summer edition of The Magnolia Journal, released in May 2021, Chip opened up about how he stays dedicated to being a good husband and loving father.

"When I look out across the whole landscape of my little corner of the world, there are plenty of places where I fall short," Chip wrote at the time. "I'm known to be easily distracted, for one thing. In general, me and time have this way of losing track of one another. And sometimes, I can let some of the commitments I've made slip through my hands."

"But there are other commitments—the big ones—that I hold on to with everything I've got. Honoring Jo, being a good dad, my faith, trying to do what's right even when it's not easy, building something that helps other people. Those are commitments I've made that I won't compromise. My nonnegotiables," the HGTV star continued. "No matter how much the details and circumstances of my life may change, and no matter what storms come my way, you watch: I'm going to get those right."

Related Articles
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
Joanna Gaines family vaca insta stories
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photos of Family 'Soaking up the Last Few Days of Summer' at the Beach
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
chip and joanna gaines
Chip Gaines Talks Holding onto Faith, Fatherhood and 'Honoring Jo' with 'Everything I've Got'
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle.
Chip Gaines Trades His Jeans for a Nightgown in Teaser for 'Fixer Upper: The Castle'
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle
Watch the First Trailer for Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Show, 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle'
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters by Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Announces First Solo Memoir 'The Stories We Tell': 'Messy and Winding and Beautiful'
Chip and Joanna Gaines' new James Hardie collaboration
Chip and Joanna Gaines Launch 'Timeless' Siding Collection with Home Manufacturing Company James Hardie
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
2021--Ryan Eldrigde, Ashley Morrill, Chase Morrill, Matt DIx, and Jared Baker posing for a portrait, as seen on Maine Cabin Masters, Season 9.
The Maine Cabin Masters Reveal How Chip & Joanna Gaines' Kids Helped Save Their Show
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Phone Background Is a Special Message from Her Mom: 'Don't Forget, Jojo'
Screen Shot 2017-10-11 at 4.10.28 PM
All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics
Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation
Chip and Joanna Gaines to Reno 100-Year-Old Waco Castle They've Been Trying to Buy for 20 Years
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19th Anniversary
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Like You a Lot'