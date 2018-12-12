Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her 'Favorite' Christmas Ornaments with Baby Photos of Her Kids

Joanna Gaines is getting nostalgic about Christmases past!

On Tuesday, the former Fixer Upper star, 40, shared photos on Instagram Stories of her favorite ornaments on her family’s towering 13-foot tree — many of which feature sentimental photos of her children from years past.

One ornament bearing a picture of her son Duke, now 9, with his face on an elf body got the title of “Favorite ornament ever,” from Gaines, who added the hashtag #dukeman.

However, the mom of five quickly spotted another decoration close to her heart, writing, “Ok, maybe this one too,” beside a red framed photo of Duke as a toddler.

One of her girls made the Story as well. Gaines shared a photo of another framed ornament—similar to Duke’s—of her daughter Emmie Kay, 8, as a baby sitting in a rocking chair and sucking her thumb. “I forgot about this one though…” she writes.

The HGTV star, who is also mom to Drake, 13, Ella Rose, 12, and Crew, 5 months, also posted a photo without a caption of what appears to be a homemade ornament by one of her kids, showing baby Jesus asleep in the hay underneath the star of Bethlehem.

On a shot showing just how many decorations dangled from her evergreen’s branches, she admitted, “I may be more of an #ornamentlady than a #plantlady.” The designer, who announced in November that she’ll be returning to TV with husband Chip to launch their own network, has described herself as a lover of gardening and greenery, something she’s passed on to her girls.

This Christmas will be her first with baby Crew, who was born in June, but in a sweet essay in Magnolia Journal‘s December issue, the she revealed that when it comes to Christmas, her traditions are all about sticking to what she knows and loves.

“It’s rare for me to get excited about a new holiday recipe or trendy ideas for decorating the tree,” Gaines wrote. “I’m not looking for ways to reinvent this season. Instead, all I want is to gather the same ingredients for the same beloved cinnamon rolls that I’ve baked on Christmas morning for as long as I can remember.”

She added that the holiday is one her family looks forward to all year, and they decorate their tree with the same ornaments—including those that pay tribute to her kids’ first Christmases.

“I want to decorate our tree with our same ornaments that we ooh and ahh over each year,” she wrote. “Our tree could never be complete without the kids’ handmade offerings. And while the Popsicle-stick picture frames have cracked over the years, and the photos within them have faded—it only makes me love them all the more.”