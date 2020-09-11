Joanna Gaines' Fall Theme for Magnolia Market Is Unexpected - and Gorgeous

The display includes various shades of hand-dyed yarn, to symbolize the weaving together of different people's stories

Joanna Gaines is giving a behind-the-scenes look at how her Waco, Texas-based Magnolia Market is celebrating fall - with the unexpectedly striking theme of "rhythm."

As this season's issue of Magnolia Journal delves into the idea of rhythm and how it impacts people's lives, Gaines and her team felt inspired to mirror the same vision throughout the Waco, Texas market.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The main display in the market features various shades of hand-dyed yarn, which tie into each of the larger displays.

"The weaving of fabric tells a story of rhythm, and how separate threads come together on the loom to make something beautiful," the press release says.

Image zoom Magnolia

Image zoom Magnolia

The visual team custom-mixed colors including yellow, brown, pink, and deep purple to hand-dye the yarn.

Within this process, 105 custom colored dyes were created. These colors were then fed through a custom winding device to create the 125 cedar cones featured in the front entrance display that reads "Embrace the Rhythm of the Season."

Image zoom Magnolia

"This whole year we can all look back and say yes, there [have] been so many disruptions with our natural rhythms and just daily life," Gaines shared in a behind-the-scenes video.

"We really wanted to take a step back and just look at what are the things that matter most, what are the things in our lives — the rhythms — that we need to hold on to, and what are those rhythms we need to let go of so that we can move forward," she said.

The hand-dyed yarn was also used to create hand-woven lanterns, according to Gaines' blog.

The team custom-dyed over 1,000 feet of organic flat cotton yarn, she explained, which was then woven into a unique pattern.

Image zoom Magnolia

Image zoom Magnolia

"The colors transition from a deep ochre to a rich plum and pink, intended to be reminiscent of the ever-changing colors that we see throughout the fall season," Gaines wrote of the lanterns.

Gaines shared in the video that the reopening of the market feels like a "new celebration."

"I feel like the shop is coming back to life again. It’s beautiful to see how everything is coming together," she said.

The Texas destination, owned by both Chip and Joanna Gaines, reopened this summer with additional precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Magnolia/Instagram; Inset: Rob Kim/Getty

"We are ready to welcome you back starting June 1," the Fixer Upper alums said in an email newsletter to fans. "While you've been gone, our team has been preparing to make your return as safe and enjoyable as possible."

Their message, titled "Together Again — In A New Way," highlighted the important changes they are implementing in the various shops, restaurants, and more that make up the popular tourist destination.

Currently, all Magnolia staff are required to wear masks and gloves during their shifts and the marketplace has limited capacity inside each building to promote social distancing.