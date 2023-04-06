Joanna Gaines and Son Don Traditional Hanbok on Korea Trip After She Opened Up About Embracing Her Heritage

The Magnolia Network star gave her Instagram followers a look inside her meaningful trip to Seoul with her family

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 6, 2023 11:52 AM
Joanna Gaines Traditional Korean Dress
Photo: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram, Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Joanna Gaines is honoring her Korean roots!

In a series of photos posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star, 44, documented some special moments during her vacation in South Korea.

The trip from her hometown of Waco, Texas, to the South Korean capital comes after Gaines, who is half Korean on her mom's side, opened up about her journey toward embracing her heritage last year.

The Magnolia Network star shared a few snaps of herself sporting a red-and-gold hanbok, a type of traditional Korean outfit, alongside her 4-year-old son Crew who donned a light blue hanbok. Gaines shares Crew with her husband Chip, along with their four older children — Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, and Emmie, 13 — who also joined for the trip.

Joanna Gaines Traditional Korean Dress
Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

In a previous snapshot, she shared a photo of Crew admiring his outfit, along with the caption, "He loves the bow." She also included a snap of her mom Nan, who was born and raised in South Korea, smiling big as she showed off her multicolor hanbok.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Along with documenting her family's meaningful wardrobe, Joanna offered an inside look at her sightseeing adventures. In one sweet snap, she's seen holding hands with her younger sister Mikey as the two pose in an alleyway filled with colorful signage.

She then poses for a group shot with her mom, Mikey and her other sister, Teresa, in front of a beautiful cherry blossom tree.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

In addition to spending quality time with her mom and sisters, Joanna enjoyed learning about proper tea drinking etiquette with her husband. "Teaching us about custom when drinking tea," she wrote over a clip of the two seated on cushions on the floor.

Later on, she caught the 14-hour time difference between Waco and Seoul getting the best of Chip with a funny video of him sleeping soundly en route to their next destination.

Joanna Gaines Traditional Korean Dress
Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in November, Joanna revealed she wasn't always enthusiastic about her heritage because she was often bullied for being part Korean when she was younger.

She recalled how her classmates would call her names and tease her for eating rice at lunch. "We were literally the only Asians in our entire school," she added, referring to her and her sisters.

"It was deeply personal because that was half of my story," she told PEOPLE. "I realized if this isn't accepted, maybe I need to hide it and play more into the other side of who I am."

Joanna Gaines' parents
Joanna Gaines/instagram

It wasn't until she traveled to New York City for a college internship that she says she realized her heritage is what makes her unique.

"I saw more people that looked like me than ever before," she explained. "I left really understanding the beauty and uniqueness of Korean culture and for the first time I felt whole, like this is fully who I am and I'm proud of it."

