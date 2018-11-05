These Are the Christmas Traditions Joanna Gaines Will Never Change: 'It's Perfectly Nostalgic'

When it comes to Christmas, Joanna Gaines is all about sticking to what she knows and loves.

The mom of five penned a sweet essay in the winter issue of Magnolia Journal (published by Meredith, which is also the parent company of PEOPLE) about her love for holiday traditions, writing that she’s been making the same breakfast for her family for years,

“It’s rare for me to get excited about a new holiday recipe or trendy ideas for decorating the tree,” Gaines writes. “I’m not looking for ways to reinvent this season. Instead, all I want is to gather the same ingredients for the same beloved cinnamon rolls that I’ve baked on Christmas morning for as long as I can remember.”

Gaines then explains that her tree is adorned with ornaments that commemorate special times in her family members’ lives, including those that pay tribute to her 13-year-old son Drake’s first Christmas or her eight-year-old daughter Emmie’s first lost tooth.

“I want to decorate our tree with our same ornaments that we ooh and ahh over each year,” she writes. “Our tree could never be complete without the kids’ handmade offerings. And while the Popsicle-stick picture frames have cracked over the years, and the photos within them have faded—it only makes me love them all the more.”

Gaines also outlines that her family looks forward to Christmas all year. (She, herself already got a little festive before Halloween by burning a Christmas candle and playing some holiday tunes).

“We count down the days, just to experience it nearly exactly as we always have,” she writes. “It is so comfortable, familiar and perfectly nostalgic that, frankly, we have no desire to improve upon it at all.”

However, Gaines’ Christmas will have one major difference this year, as it is her first holiday with baby Crew.

“We get to experience our family traditions through his delighted smiles, with his bright eyes serving as a sort of mirror,” she writes. “I hope he’ll see that we’re not looking for new and improved. But rather we’re taking the best parts of every Christmas past and unpacking them for Christmas present. That we celebrate this season not based on circumstance but based on hope. A hope that’s so thrilling, even a weary world can rejoice.”

For more on Chip and Joanna’s holiday plans and decor, pick up a copy of Magnolia Journal‘s winter issue, on newsstands now.