Joanna Gaines Gives a Tour of Her Waco Farmhouse Mid-Renovation: 'An Actual Nightmare Situation'

Plus, Joanna Gaines shows off her and Chip's new kitchen cabinet color and reveals what parts of the house they are leaving as-is

Home is a work in progress for Chip and Joanna Gaines!

In an exclusive preview from Friday's episode of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, airing on Discovery+, the couple show off the progress on their Waco, Texas, farmhouse renovation.

"A couple months back, Jojo wanted to 'add on' to the farmhouse — and of course I, like an idiot, agreed, but now look what she's gotten us into," Chip, 46, jokes in a home video before turning the camera on his wife.

"So this has turned into an actual nightmare situation," Joanna, 42, says with a laugh as she gestures toward the bedroom of their 2½-year-old son Crew, whose door is hidden behind a plastic sheet.

"Crew's room is right here. So Crew no longer sleeps in this room," she quips. (The couple also share sons Drake, 16, and Duke, 12, and daughters Ella, 14, and Emmie, 10.)

Joanna admits that she "decided a little late in the game I wanted to go ahead and repaint our cabinets," showing off the new forest-green shade that replaced the previous white color in her fan-favorite kitchen.

"I just wanted the space to really evolve with the new addition and I just thought it was time for a change," she explains, going on to tell viewers that they opened a wall and her family "basically live(s) upstairs now" as the renovation continues. Chip helpfully pans around what was their living room, but is currently more of a storage area for all the items the work has displaced.

"We've scabbed in all the old shiplap so that it looks really nice," Joanna continues showing off a wall that is partially painted and part raw wood next to a large doorway opening. "Now this is open. This used to be a window, and now you can see into the room."

"And then they're putting the floors in today," the mother of five reveals. "We left all the [ceiling] beams. Floors, plaster and then lighting and we're done, babe," she tells her husband.

"Game time," Chip replies.

"When we first started Fixer our house was completely under construction, all of this was a field," Joanna explained, standing in the front yard of the 40-acre property that now holds a chicken coop, flower garden and an ever-growing number of farm animals and pets.

"Just a little white farmhouse that needed a little TLC," Chip reminisced before adding that now, "We're adding on a little space because we've added an addition to the family. We used to have four kids. Now we've got a toddler on our hip."