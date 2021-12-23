Joanna Gaines admitted that she used to feel "so guilty" for walking away from the world of television after studying it in college

Joanna Gaines Says It's 'Surreal' to See Her Billboard in Times Square: 'Full Circle Moment'

Joanna Gaines knows there's nowhere like New York!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 43-year-old Magnolia mogul reflected on what it meant to see her brand's billboard lit up in the heart of Times Square, promoting the Magnolia Network launch on Jan. 5.

"Never in a million years would I have thought something like this could happen—in Times Square!" Gaines began, contrasting a clip of the ad with a throwback photo from her first visit to the Big Apple years ago.

"On that trip, something in my heart told me I would live there one day and sure enough, I moved back for an internship in television my last year in college. The irony is that while I was there, I fell in love with the small boutiques I'd frequent on the weekends — they felt the most like home to me," the Baylor University alum explained.

"My dreams and passions started to shift while I lived there and when I got home, I decided to pursue a different direction," Gaines revealed. "I felt so guilty for shifting gears because I had spent five years in college studying television."

The cookbook author wed husband Chip Gaines in 2003, and the couple opened their first Magnolia boutique in Waco, Texas together the same year. The husband and wife contractor/designer team shot to stardom on HGTV's Fixer Upper in 2014, which ran for five seasons and put Waco on the map. The Gaines' success spawned their retail compound Magnolia Market at the Silos New York Times bestselling books; paint, rug, wallpaper and furniture lines; a quarterly magazine; a real estate company and much more.

Looking back at the past while celebrating the future, she summed up seeing her sign in Times Square as "so surreal and a full circle moment for me and a reminder that nothing is ever wasted," thanking fans for "helping make our wild dreams come true."

On Jan. 5, 2022, the existing DIY Network will be rebranded as Magnolia Network in conjunction with the cable premiere of new series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Magnolia Network's slate will feature other original series such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Super Dad and more, in addition to the pre-existing, five-season Fixer Upper library.

In February, PEOPLE reported that the Gaines's network launch would have to be pushed to 2022 after some unforeseen challenges due to production delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our original plan was to launch in cable and follow in a streaming environment, but the most unconventional of years dealt us challenges and opportunities we never could have foreseen," Magnolia Network President Allison Page said in a release at the time.