Joanna Gaines Says Husband Chip Makes 'Life Extra Great' in Sweet Tribute on His 46th Birthday

"You teach us to...see the good in all people, and to find the simple joys in the here and now," Joanna Gaines wrote

Joanna Gaines is reflecting on what she has learned from her husband Chip in honor of his 46th birthday.

To commemorate his special day on Saturday, the star posted a sweet tribute to Instagram in which she outlined how her husband of 17 years has helped her grow.

Alongside the heartwarming message, Joanna included a photo of her and Chip out in nature together as well as a picture of Chip peering into a telescope on top of a cliff.

"You teach me and the kids to keep our eyes wide open and you remind us that so many wonderful things in life remain undiscovered if we aren't consciously looking for them," wrote Joanna, who shares sons Crew, 2, Duke, 12, and Drake, 15, plus daughters Ella Rose, 13, and Emmie Kay, 10, with Chip.

"You teach us to discover paths that have yet to be taken, to see the good in all people, and to find the simple joys in the here and now," she continued.

"You really do make life extra great. Happy Birthday @chipgaines ❤️," she concluded the post.

Image zoom Credit: Joanna Gains/Instagram

In May, the Fixer Upper couple celebrated their 17-year wedding anniversary and Chip shared similar sentiments about how his wife has made him a better person. Chip showered his wife with lots of love on social media, posting a throwback photo from their 2003 wedding and a sweet message.

"Everything about you has made everything about me better. And 17 years later I’m still learning from and loving on the most incredible woman in the world," he raved. "After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens, you really are the girl of my dreams.. Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you."

Chip and Joanna met back in 2001 while she was working at her father's auto shop in Waco, Texas, and he was holding down a handful of small businesses.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot at the historic Earle-Harrison House, and honeymooned in New York, even naming their first child after the Drake hotel where they stayed.

Image zoom Chip and Joanna Gaines | Credit: Getty Images

"Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark," Joanna told PEOPLE in 2016 of the early days of their relationship.

Opening up about the secret of their romance, Joanna — who just released her newest children's book, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be — previously revealed that after over a decade together, the pair still make sure to prioritize themselves.