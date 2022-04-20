Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Videos — From Roller Skating to a Unicorn Piñata

The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star and mother of 5 turned 44 on Tuesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)

Joanna Gaines is another year older, but she's not giving up any of her playful pastimes.

The Fixer Upper star celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday and shared the gift her Magnolia team gave her: a video of employees rollerskating in celebration of the co-founder. According to Magnolia's Instagram, teams across the company were all featured.

The video started with an opening shot of Joanna's blue-green skates in front of Magnolia's headquarters in Waco, Texas. After a splash of "Happy Birthday Jo!" on the screen, Joanna herself appeared in the video, skating and flashing peace signs at the camera. Viewers even got a peak of her birthday cake — a simple white cake with miniature versions of Joanna's signature pink-wheeled skates sticking out from the top.

The Magnolia Table star was clearly grateful, writing in an Instagram post of the video: "Best gift ever @magnolia."

From roller blade conga lines to snazzy chorus line dancing, Magnolia employees showed off their moves in the sweet homage to their leader.

Lately, Joanna has been highlighting her skating skills on Instagram. In December, she shared a video of herself skating around the family's Waco, Texas, ranch.

"I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!" Gaines captioned the post.

Daughters Emmie Kay, 11, and Ella Rose, 15, were in the video wearing skates, too. She also shares sons Drake, 17, Duke, 13, and Crew, 3, with her husband and Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines.

In January, she combined play and work by rollerskating around her studio kitchen to celebrate the completion of production on the sixth season of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

In the video, she rolled around to Queen's 1978 hit "Don't Stop Me Now." The wrap-turned-disco party was even complete with a disco ball and multi-colored lights.

Along with the sweet video tribute to the birthday star, Joanna celebrated with an Instagram Story of youngest son Crew hitting a unicorn piñata. She added T. Powell's "I'm a Beast" in the background of the video as Chip cheered him on. Joanna herself joined in the fun activity, except this time she was blindfolded.

To round out the birthday celebrations, Joanna posted a sentimental photo to her Story — her baby photo — including the time she was born, 11:41am, and her full birth date, April 19, 1978.

"Thanks for the birthday wishes!✨" she captioned the photo.

Joanna has a new show coming to Magnolia Network in May. This week, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the lifestyle expert is teaming up with her sister Mary Kay "Mikey" McCall in The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo. New episodes will stream on Fridays, starting May 20.

According the the show's logline, it will follow Joanna's sister as she launches "a retro-inspired plant shop that blends her passion for gardening with her love of unique, vintage items."

The Gaineses first celebrated the opening of McCall's business in March of 2021.