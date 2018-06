Joanna Gaines is pretty much style, home, and family goals all rolled into one. We won’t say her life is perfect, but the Fixer Upper star and new mom of five definitely seems to have nailed the whole “having it all” thing — or at least something close to it.

Whether it’s her easygoing attitude, her laid-back style, her ability to transform a living space, or all of the above, Joanna has captured the hearts of America — and has us all wanting a little piece of that Magnolia magic. Ahead, 10 ways you can live like one half of Waco’s cutest couple.