Joanna Gaines Is Launching a Bedding Line at Target! Get a Sneak Peek at Her New Collection

Joanna Gaines is bringing bedding to Target!

In her newest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, launching Dec. 26 in stores and online, the former Fixer Upper designer introduces bed linens in her classic farmhouse-chic style. In an exclusive sneak peek of the line, Gaines shares the inspiration behind her bedding, which features everything from throw pillows to blankets to sheet sets and comforters, and ranges from $19.99-$99.99.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A well thought-out bedroom begins with a room that looks and feels comfortable,” Gaines says in a series of videos. “My new bedding collection is all about layering soft linens and textiles like patterned pillows.”

RELATED: Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Returning to TV with Their Own Discovery Network: ‘Excited to Be Back!’

Target

Target

In Gaines’ new collection, she offers multiple throw pillow designs—including some with fringed corners and bold patterns—and others with a more minimalistic look, like those with stitched designs and raw edges.

Target

Target

“I like to start with sheets and then add in a bit of texture,” Gaines says. Then, to pull the look together, she says she likes to “bring the outdoors in” by incorporating a plant, and as a finishing detail, she likes to place a throw blanket at the end of the bed.

WATCH THIS: Joanna Gaines Shares Her Tips for Styling With Greenery

But Gaines isn’t only adding bedding to her collection. As part of a 300-piece launch, along with her new bedding, Gaines is adding lifestyle products, such as planners, lamps and vases to Hearth & Hand.

Target

Target

“Spring always makes me want to add a bit more color into my home,” Gaines says of the design inspiration behind some of her other products, especially the faux greenery, which starts at $2.99.

“I designed these stems to pair well with all kinds of vases,” Gaines adds. “Start by bringing some life into your entryway—your home’s first impression. Then brighten up a kitchen with a stem or two that you love. You can also use stems for a simple centerpiece. Greenery is such an effortless way to invite spring into your home.”

WATCH THIS: Joanna Gaines Shares Her Tips for Setting a Table

Gaines also wanted to add new dining pieces such as dish ware, napkins and flatware to the Hearth & Hand collection, most of which feature a black and white embroidery detail, and start at $3.99.

Target

Target

RELATED: Joanna Gaines-Designed Holiday Decor Is Here! Shop Her Pieces

“With the start of the new year, I get inspired to give my dining space a little refresh,” Gaines says. “Introducing texture is easy with the embossed look of our new dish ware. The imperfect edging gives each piece a unique feel. I added the embroidery detailing to these beautiful linens that feel handmade yet polished. Everything layered together gives the table a really cohesive look.”

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s new collection will be available in stores and online at Target starting Dec. 26.