Joanna Gaines Announces Her Second Children’s Book, Inspired by Her 5 Kids

Joanna Gaines is adding another book to her impressive list of published works — a second children’s title, debuting November 10, 2020.

The former Fixer Upper star announced the news in a blog post on July 14, sharing the title of the new book: The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be. According to the mom of five, 42, she was inspired to write the book after doing lots of reading with her youngest son, Crew, 2, and realizing that “books written for children are able to simplify a message that adults have somehow made so complex.”

Through a sweet story about a group of kids building hot air balloons for a big adventure, Gaines coveys the message that working together and accepting and embracing each other’s differences is what makes life — or a sky full of balloons — more vibrant.

“The goal was simply to convey a message that all of us need to hear — no matter who you are, or where you are from, or how old you are, or what you look like, or who you love, or what the color of your skin is, or what you believe in — the world needs you,” wrote the HGTV star in the blog post. “It needs your abilities and your talents, your quirks and your curiosities, your unique thoughts and your beautiful mind. It needs you just the way you are.”

The mom of five said that she was also inspired to write the book by watching her kids — sons Crew, Duke, 12, and Drake, 15, and daughters Emmie Kay, 10, and Ella Rose, 13 — grow up and evolve.

“Between the five of them, they are all becoming very different people — in their likes and dislikes, in how they approach situations, in how they solve problems, and simply in how they go about their day to day,” wrote Gaines. “My hope is for each of them to know, deep in their bones, that who they are is good, and that the differences that they see in each other and in themselves are to be celebrated.”

The New York Times bestselling author’s first children’s book, We Are the Gardeners, which was published in March 2019, was similarly inspired by the Gaines children — and was actually co-written by them.

Though Crew was too young, Gaines enlisted the older four kids to help chronicle their adventures in starting a family garden at their farm in Waco, Texas.

From funny failed endeavors to encountering obstacles like “bunnies that eat everything” Joanna told PEOPLE at the time that the book was, “Our way of sharing what the garden means to us, and the many adventures we’ve had along the way!”

Both We Are the Gardeners and The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be are illustrated by artist Julianna Swaney.

