Joanna Gaines and Her Younger Sister Mikey McCall to Star in a New Magnolia Show Together

Joanna Gaines has a new show coming to Magnolia Network next month, and she's keeping this project in the family!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the lifestyle mogul and mother of five is starring alongside her younger sister Mary Kay "Mikey" McCall in The Retro PlantShop with Mikey and Jo — a series that, according to its logline, follows McCall as she launches "the business of her dreams: retro-inspired plant shop that blends her passion for gardening with her love of unique, vintage items."

New episodes of the show will stream on Fridays, beginning May 20.

Fans of the Gaineses will surely remember the business, which Joanna celebrated upon its opening at their Magnolia Market at the Silos compound in Waco, Texas, back in March 2021.

"Mikey's sense of wonder and heart for adventure mixed with her love of plants and vintage finds have helped her create something truly special. I can't wait to see all that she does," Joanna wrote on Instagram at the time, praising her sister for following her dreams. "[She] has had this dream for years and with six kids and the busyness of life, she's waited patiently to step out and pursue this creative and quiet stirring in her heart. But today she's going for it!"

The pop-up store, dubbed Ferny's, is run out of McCall's rehabbed 1967 Yellowstone Cavelier.

"Back then I imagined calling it The Yellow Submarine, and I had dreams of traveling around the country in an old camper searching for all sorts of vintage finds to sell at the shop..." McCall explained in an Instagram post of her own. "That little desire never went away."

The Retro PlantShop with Mikey and Jo is one of two new shows Magnolia Network has coming in May.

The second, Rooms We Love, has its streaming premiere on May 27, and features passionate interior designers across the country showing off the inspiration behind their favorite rooms.

Also in May, the cable streamer will debut new seasons of returning favorites Mind for Design (May 6), Zoë Bakes (May 13), Restoration Road with Clint Harp (May 20), and From the Source (May 22) — all on discovery+ and the Magnolia app. From the Source premieres concurrently on cable.

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (May 15), Making Modern with Brooke and Brice (May 13), Self Employed (May 13), and a new season of Restoring Galveston (May 10) will make their linear debut in May as well.

And a new Magnolia Workshop series — A Chef's Guide to Italian Cooking — is coming on May 6, exclusively on the Magnolia app. The eight-chapter special follows James Beard Award-winning chef, former food director at Bon Appétit, and bestselling cookbook author Carla Lalli Music as "she reveals lessons from her family's kitchen and shares the fundamental ingredients of Italian cooking and delicious recipes."