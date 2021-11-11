Joanna Gaines Reveals She Pierced Her Nose and Wore a Subtle Stud That's Visible on Fixer Upper

For the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, the Fixer Upper star penned a personal essay about the spontaneous decision she made with her little sister, Mikey

When Joanna Gaines reflects on the small gold stud she once rocked in her nose, she can't help but smile.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal (on newsstands November 12), the Fixer Upper star, 43, admits that a few years ago, she briefly got her nose pierced with the encouragement of her little sister Mary Kay McCall (who she calls by her nickname Mikey).

"Getting a nose ring was way outside my comfort zone — I've always preferred the safe side of life. But my little sister, Mikey, has always been the opposite," Gaines writes in a personal essay in the magazine, which is published by PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith. "She has the great ability to be spontaneous and lives by the parts of her personality that are wild and free."

joanna-gaines-nose-piercing-stud-fixer-upper-season-5 Credit: HGTV

"Mikey had worn a nose ring for forever, and she was so easy going about it, so clear that it was something she tried on a whim, loved, and then kept that I found myself wanting in on the adventure," she continued. "I think anyone else in my life would have been surprised if I'd told them I wanted to get my nose pierced. But Mikey didn't ask questions or express doubt. She just said, 'What are you waiting for? Let's do it!' And five minutes later we were on our way."

The HGTV star briefly showed off a dainty gold nose stud in 2017 during season 5 of Fixer Upper, keeping the piercing in for only a week. The style choice went unnoticed by many fans, but it's visible for eagle-eyed watchers in the episode titled "Austin Couple Finds Waco Charm." If you squint, it can be seen in several of the house hunting scenes at the beginning of the show, as in the stills above.

On the day of the season 5 premiere, Gaines tweeted, "Remember that time I had a nose ring for a week??" teasing the jewelry's subtle appearance on the show.

Joanna Gaines Credit: Christin Rose / Magnolia Journal

In her essay for the latest issue, the Fixer Upper star explained the close-knit relationship she has grown to have with her little sister, noting her need for "Mikey time" whenever she's feeling spontaneous or needs to unwind.

"I never thought I'd wear that little stud for long—I just wanted to step out and try something completely new," Gaines added of the piercing. "But there's a reason that now, years later, I still keep it tucked away with my other jewelry. When I see it, I'm reminded of Mikey more than anything and the way she called out my playful side that day."