Joanna Gaines Looks Hilariously Sleepy on Day 1 of Korean Vacation: 'When the Jet Lag Sets In'

The Fixer Upper star touched down in her mother’s home country on Monday — part of her ongoing journey to embrace her heritage

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 5, 2023 05:49 PM
Joanna Gaines Jet Lag
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Joanna Gaines/instagram

While Joanna Gaines may be enjoying her big trip to South Korea, she's not so crazy about the big time change that comes with it.

On Monday, the Magnolia Network star, 44, took her followers along with her on her journey from Waco, Texas, to Seoul, South Korea — where her mother Nan grew up. Gaines later poked fun at the 14-hour time difference between the two cities in a funny video posted on Instagram.

"When the jet lag sets in... 🇰🇷," she captioned her post on Tuesday. In the clip, the home renovation expert looks exhausted and spaced out as the camera zooms in on her standing alone in an empty outdoor space. The Beatles' "I'm So Tired" serves as a soundtrack for the hilarious scene.

Her husband and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home co-star, Chip Gaines, mirrored a similar sentiment in the comments, dropping a single emoji with an outlined neutral expression.

Before the jet lag kicked in, Joanna documented the start of her exciting adventure on her Instagram Story, beginning with the lengthy plane ride.

She kicked off a series of video clips with an aerial view of a mountainous landscape as Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" played in the background. Alongside the stunning shot, she included the caption, "Headed to 🇰🇷(!!!!!!!!)"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/instagram

After the plane touched down, Joanna detailed her first few moments in the South Korean capital, including scenes of cherry blossom-lined roads, a sign that said "Seoul Welcomes You" written on an overpass, and the music video for k-pop group Billie's "EUNOIA" playing on her taxi screen.

Joanna Gaines Visits Korea
Joanna Gaines/instagram

Her trip to Seoul comes after she recently opened up about finding it difficult to accept her Korean heritage when she was younger. In an interview with PEOPLE in November, Joanna spoke about how bullying made her feel insecure about being part Korean.

The author revealed that her and her sisters "were literally the only Asians in our entire school" and were often teased for bringing rice for lunch.

"It was deeply personal because that was half of my story," she recalled to PEOPLE. "I realized if this isn't accepted, maybe I need to hide it and play more into the other side of who I am."

Joanna Gaines rollout
Courtesy

She added that it took her years to process her insecurities until she finally felt proud of her heritage, which she opened up about to her mom on an episode of her podcast The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines in November.

"I don't know that I ever told you this," she said to her mom, beginning to get emotional, "but I always wanted to say I was sorry for living in halfness. And not fully embracing the most beautiful thing about myself, which was you."

She continued: "The culture that was half of me as a Korean little girl, as a Korean teenager, as a Korean woman. That I felt that guilt and that regret. Like dang it, that's my mother, this is her culture."

