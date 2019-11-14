Joanna Gaines Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Chip: ‘45 Looks Good on You’

You’ll never belieb how Joanna Gaines commemorated husband Chip Gaines’ birthday.

In honor of Chip’s big day, Joanna posted a loving tribute to her husband of 16 years on Instagram. “45 looks good on you… Happy Birthday @chipgaines,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple embracing in New York City.

At first glance, the pair appear to be simply sharing an affectionate moment in the Big Apple, but the post actually includes a cheeky nod to one of Hollywood’s hottest couples: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

In the photo, the Fixer Upper alums can be seen standing in front of a billboard for one of Bieber and Baldwin’s Calvin Klein ads — and recreating the pair’s pose themselves.

The couple opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about one of the secrets of their lasting romance: putting their love for one another first — even when they’re at odds.

“Jo and I are the best of friends, and yet obviously we don’t agree all the time,” Chip admitted. “I’ve conceded to her dozens of times, if not hundreds throughout our relationship, and she has done the same with me.”

He added, “In the end, Jo and I sincerely care more about one another than we do about one of us being right during a debate.”

While their relationship may seem perfect on-screen, the pair, who share five children, have weathered their fair share of storms.

“The four or five years before we did the show, when the housing crisis hit, things were so hard for us,” Joanna, 41, said in September at the INBOUND conference. “For years, every Friday we were saying, ‘Are we gonna make it?’”

“This is a very hard thing to do, to work together with someone you also have a relationship and a family with,” Chip added. “But we’re this odd yin and yang, this whole opposites attract. It really was this powerful chemistry that happened early in our marriage. We enjoyed spending time together, taking on challenges together.”

Celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary in May, the couple proved they’re still going strong after over a decade together.

“16 years and it feels like we’re just getting started…” Joanna wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair grinning together. “I love you Chip Carter Gaines.”

In addition to highlighting all of the loving nicknames he has for his wife in his own post, the father of five added that out of all the days the couple has shared together, the day they said “I do” still takes the cake!

The couple met back in 2001 while she was working at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas, and he was holding down a handful of small businesses. Two years later, they tied the knot at the historic Earle-Harrison House, and honeymooned in New York City, even naming their first child after the Drake hotel where they stayed.

“Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark,” Joanna told PEOPLE in 2016 of the early days of their relationship.