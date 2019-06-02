Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Chip for Class Prez' as Couple Completes Harvard Business School Program

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Harvard University has some famous new graduates!

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines stopped by the Ivy Leave school to take part in this year’s selective Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program, and Joanna shared some photos from their time on campus.

“Course complete!” she wrote on Instagram Sunday morning. “School looks good on you @chipgaines #ChipForClassPrez.”

Chip was in full school spirit, wearing a Harvard University sweater in most of the photos, and even came prepared with a stack of snacks.

The university welcomed several celebrities in addition to the HGTV stars —including singer Ciara, NBA players Kevin Love, Luc Mbah a Moute, and Julius Randle, actor Eric Olsen, Australian soccer player Tim Cahill, and German soccer player Oliver Kahn — who are all seen in one of the photos Joanna shared.

The group was on campus from Wednesday to Saturday to attend the program, which regularly brings in A-listers, and teaches students how to “develop and execute more effective business strategies,” “debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry” and “learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically,” according to Harvard Business School’s website.

Harvard professor Anita Elberse, who runs the BEMS program, announced all of the celebrity students on Thursday with the same group photo in her own Instagram post.

“Boooom!!! We’re at it again with the ‘Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports’ program,” Elberse, 46, wrote alongside the group photo.

“As always, the class includes a number of people with careers that stand out even from the accomplished executives that normally fill our classrooms,” she added.

Elberse went on to list the impressive resumes of the celebrity line-up in the rest of the caption, highlighting the variety of experiences and accomplishments in the group of peers.

Last month, Ciara excitedly announced her acceptance into the program in a post on Instagram, thanking Elberse for her chance to finally attend college.

“I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for,” the “Level Up” singer wrote. “This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER.”