Joan Rivers’ New York Penthouse Listed for $38 Million — Plus, Why She Believed It's Haunted

Joan Rivers' luxurious Manhattan home is back on the market!

The Upper East Side penthouse, which was home to the late actress and comedian, will be up for sale for $38 million. The apartment is just steps from Fifth Avenue with views of the city and Central Park.

Rivers lived in the home for 28 years before her death at 81 in 2014. It was sold that year for $28 million. The apartment is a Pre-War Condominium designed by renowned architect Horace Trumbauer in the neo-French Classic style and features 11 rooms including four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a ballroom, five wood-burning fireplaces, two terraces, and a corner paneled library.

"These superb reception rooms, ideally suited for entertaining, are distinguished by soaring 23' ceilings and elegant parquet-de-Versailles flooring," the official listing reads. "The original architectural detail was painstakingly restored by museum-trained artisans."

Despite the lavish details of the penthouse and the luxury parties Rivers hosted during her time in the home, the actress and comedian previously described it as haunted by ghosts.

During an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories in 2009, Rivers revealed she brought in a voodoo priestess to help her deal with a ghost in the house after previously saying she didn't believe in paranormal activity. She said a ghost named Mrs. Spencer, who was a former resident and the late niece of financier J.P Morgan, haunts new residents.

She also noted that neighbors told her they witnessed apparitions throughout the ballroom and grand staircase. On the show, Rivers said that she found an old portrait of Mrs. Spencer and hung it in the lobby, causing the haunting to finally stop.