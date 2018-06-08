Inside Joan Rivers' Country Estate That She Called the 'Ugliest House in Connecticut'

Rivers' close friend and interior designer opens up about the often hilarious process of decorating her home

Mackenzie Schmidt
June 08, 2018 12:51 PM
<p>When Joan Rivers bought the house that would become her longtime country getaway, she introduced it to her close friend and soon-to-be designer, Joseph Cicio, as the &ldquo;ugliest house in Connecticut&rdquo; and compared the place to a Benihana Japanese restaurant.</p>
Joan Rivers' "Ugliest House in Connecticut"

When Joan Rivers bought the house that would become her longtime country getaway, she introduced it to her close friend and soon-to-be designer, Joseph Cicio, as the “ugliest house in Connecticut” and compared the place to a Benihana Japanese restaurant.

Courtesy Klemm Real Estate. Inset:
<p>&ldquo;She laughed and told me that the architect had apparently been a student of Frank Lloyd Wright&rsquo;s. &lsquo;Shame he didn&rsquo;t study more,&rsquo; was my retort,&rdquo; Ciccio writes in his new book,&nbsp;<i>Friends.&nbsp;</i>&#8220;She loved that comment and used it for years after when she did her before-and-after tours of the house for guests.&#8221;</p>
She Stole His Punch Line About It

“She laughed and told me that the architect had apparently been a student of Frank Lloyd Wright’s. ‘Shame he didn’t study more,’ was my retort,” Ciccio writes in his new book, Friends. “She loved that comment and used it for years after when she did her before-and-after tours of the house for guests.”

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>Cicio agreed to the job on the condition that Rivers not buy anything for the house without his permission. &#8220;Behind my back Joan purchased a massive crystal chandelier in the shape of a ship to hang over her bathtub,&#8221; he tells PEOPLE. &#8220;At this point the house was virtually done and I suggested she find another designer to finish and take my name off. I guess she respected my conviction; the chandelier ended up in California with her daughter.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
They Almost Split Over a Chandelier

Cicio agreed to the job on the condition that Rivers not buy anything for the house without his permission. “Behind my back Joan purchased a massive crystal chandelier in the shape of a ship to hang over her bathtub,” he tells PEOPLE. “At this point the house was virtually done and I suggested she find another designer to finish and take my name off. I guess she respected my conviction; the chandelier ended up in California with her daughter.” 

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>Rivers&#8217; <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/joan-rivers-apartment-goes-on-sale-joan-rivers-new-york-city-apartment-photos/">New York City home</a> was incredibly ornate. &#8220;This look was not my preference and the complete opposite of the aesthetic she wanted for her home in Connecticut,&#8221; he says. &#8220;Quality, beauty, detailing, warm earth tones, cozy and curled-up were words describing what Joan wanted. We both shared a love of dogs, which she allowed to jump on everything in the country, so furnishing had to be both attractive and durable.&#8221;</p>
It's the Opposite of Her Manhattan Penthouse

Rivers’ New York City home was incredibly ornate. “This look was not my preference and the complete opposite of the aesthetic she wanted for her home in Connecticut,” he says. “Quality, beauty, detailing, warm earth tones, cozy and curled-up were words describing what Joan wanted. We both shared a love of dogs, which she allowed to jump on everything in the country, so furnishing had to be both attractive and durable.”

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>&#8220;The master bedroom was her favorite. She wanted it to be very feminine and decorated in pink and white,&#8221; says the designer and author. &#8220;An intimate portrait of Joan and her dear daughter Melissa hung above the mantel. During the renovation, we broke through the ceiling into the large attic space to create a 20&#8242; x 50&#8242; climate-controlled storage area for her vast wardrobe which included many glamorous costumes from her stand-up act.&#8221;</p>
There's a Tribute to Her Daughter in Her Bedroom

“The master bedroom was her favorite. She wanted it to be very feminine and decorated in pink and white,” says the designer and author. “An intimate portrait of Joan and her dear daughter Melissa hung above the mantel. During the renovation, we broke through the ceiling into the large attic space to create a 20′ x 50′ climate-controlled storage area for her vast wardrobe which included many glamorous costumes from her stand-up act.”

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>&#8220;Joan spent most times in the area between the kitchen and living room, which served as an entry hall, library and makeshift dining room,&#8221; Cicio explains. &#8220;It was perfect for large parties with its welcoming fireplace, ample seating and spectacular view of the pool house.&#8221;</p>
She Spent Her Time in the Library

“Joan spent most times in the area between the kitchen and living room, which served as an entry hall, library and makeshift dining room,” Cicio explains. “It was perfect for large parties with its welcoming fireplace, ample seating and spectacular view of the pool house.”

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>&#8220;Joan worked incredibly hard and if she wanted something, she bought it. I honestly cannot remember her ever saying &lsquo;no&rsquo; to anything I wanted for her new house,&#8221; Cicio says of his friend and patron.</p>
She Wasn't Opposed to a Splurge

“Joan worked incredibly hard and if she wanted something, she bought it. I honestly cannot remember her ever saying ‘no’ to anything I wanted for her new house,” Cicio says of his friend and patron.

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>Guests always told Rivers that a stay in one of her guestrooms was the best sleep they ever had. Explains, Cicio, &ldquo;Every last detail in the guest suites, down to the sumptuous bed linens, was designed to be gracious and comfortable, but never overtly grand. Throughout the house interior walls were insulated to dampen sound. In fact, most rooms were fully upholstered, even the ceilings, with exclusive fabrics from Scalamandr&eacute;.&#8221;</p>
Visitors Always Commented on This One Thing

Guests always told Rivers that a stay in one of her guestrooms was the best sleep they ever had. Explains, Cicio, “Every last detail in the guest suites, down to the sumptuous bed linens, was designed to be gracious and comfortable, but never overtly grand. Throughout the house interior walls were insulated to dampen sound. In fact, most rooms were fully upholstered, even the ceilings, with exclusive fabrics from Scalamandré.”

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>When the house was complete, Cicio created an ideal evening setup to welcome Rivers home: &#8220;Everything outside and inside the house was perfect: lighting, window treatments, music, scented candles, fires glowing in all five fireplaces, the smell of apple pie in the oven, her favorite Cool Whip in the freezer.&#8221;</p>
It Had an Over-the-Top Opening Night

When the house was complete, Cicio created an ideal evening setup to welcome Rivers home: “Everything outside and inside the house was perfect: lighting, window treatments, music, scented candles, fires glowing in all five fireplaces, the smell of apple pie in the oven, her favorite Cool Whip in the freezer.”

Courtesy of Klemm Real Estate
<p>Cicio has also counted Prince Charles, Lauren Bacall and Audrey Hepburn among his titular &#8220;Friends*&#8221; and dishes on all in his book.</p> <p><em>FRIENDS* *Bearing&nbsp;Gifts </em>by Joseph Cicio,&nbsp;Foreword by Nancy Kissinger, is available from <a href="http://www.pointedleafpress.com/friends">Pointed Leaf Press</a>.</p> <p>Pre-order It! $75; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Friends-Bearing-Gifts-Joseph-Cicio/dp/1938461967">amazon.com</a><i></i></p>
Rivers Wasn't His Only Celeb Client

Cicio has also counted Prince Charles, Lauren Bacall and Audrey Hepburn among his titular “Friends*” and dishes on all in his book.

FRIENDS* *Bearing Gifts by Joseph Cicio, Foreword by Nancy Kissinger, is available from Pointed Leaf Press.

Pre-order It! $75; amazon.com

Courtesy Pointed Leaf Press
