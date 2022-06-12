Amazon Shoppers Call This Portable Neck Fan a 'Hot Flash Solution,' and It's Up to 30% Off This Weekend

Right now, the top-rated Jisulife Portable Neck Fan is up to 30 percent off at Amazon. As the name suggests, the fan is designed to be worn around your neck, resembling a set of over-the-ear headphones. It's outfitted with 78 air outlets, providing a ton of cool air in several directions. Users can choose from three speeds with just the press of the button, and the device can run for up to 16 hours at a time before it needs to be recharged.