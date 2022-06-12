Amazon Shoppers Call This Portable Neck Fan a 'Hot Flash Solution,' and It's Up to 30% Off This Weekend
Even if you love summer, you don't have to love its hottest, sweat-inducing days. Rather than put up with the perspiration, invest in a handy portable fan to help it evaporate and cool you down.
Right now, the top-rated Jisulife Portable Neck Fan is up to 30 percent off at Amazon. As the name suggests, the fan is designed to be worn around your neck, resembling a set of over-the-ear headphones. It's outfitted with 78 air outlets, providing a ton of cool air in several directions. Users can choose from three speeds with just the press of the button, and the device can run for up to 16 hours at a time before it needs to be recharged.
Made from eco-friendly materials, the neck fan is comfortable to wear and super durable, according to shoppers. And weighing in at just a little over 9 ounces, it doesn't put any strain on your neck. Plus, thanks to its quiet design, you can go about your life without distracting sounds.
Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the neck fan a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that it's an excellent "hot flash solution" and swearing that it keeps you "cool all the time." One user explained, "This fan kept me from overheating at work," while another shared, "It really does cool you down."
A third reviewer enthused that the neck fan works just as described, writing that it "keeps cool air blowing around my neck, up into my hair, and on the sides of my face." Thanks to the fan, they wrote, "I no longer have [a] sweaty neck or sweat running down my scalp and onto my face. I feel a million times better."
