Amazon Shoppers Use This Personal Fan During 'Hot Days' at Disney World — and It's on Sale

“I was in instant heaven when I felt the cool air”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 13, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan
Photo: Amazon

While everyone is certainly excited to throw on mini dresses and head to the beach this summer, the high-temperature season also means plenty of time being, well, overheated. And while you could just hang out directly by the air conditioning for the entire season, you can also make your life a whole lot easier by simply investing in a personal neck fan — something you can take with you wherever you go.

Right now, you'll want to grab the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan while it's on sale at Amazon. The handy device is designed with 78 air outlets that blow cool air for up to 16 hours at a time. Users can choose from three speeds (simply press the power button until you hit the setting you desire), and you'll be greeted with wonderfully cool air on the go. Thanks to its low noise it's quiet enough so it won't bother you or others while you wear it.

The device itself is made from a mix of eco-friendly thermoplastic and silicone, so it's soft on your neck. The neck band is plenty durable and only weighs 9.1 ounces, so it won't feel heavy while you wear it. Users can also choose from a handful of colors, including gray, pink, and dark blue.

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan
Amazon

Buy It! Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $23.99 with Prime (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 22,000 Amazon shoppers have given the neck fan a five-star rating, with users noting that they wear it during "hot days" at Disney World and adding that it's a "genius" device. One user said, "I tried this out and it is excellent at keeping me cool," while another enthused: "I was in instant heaven when I felt the cool air."

A third explained, "I live in Arizona, so there's some pretty warm days. I don't tolerate heat well, but this had already helped with the few days we've had [days] of 97–99 degrees Fahrenheit." They also wrote: "I'm surprised and happy with how well this is working and helping. It has several settings for fan strength, and you turn it on with the power button." They finished off by saying, "I've only charged it once, and it's been going strong for a few days off and on now."

Head to Amazon to get the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set Tout
These $95 Bamboo Sheets That 'Keep You Cool All Night Long' Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals Under $100 Tout
The 12 Best Furniture Deals That Are Under $100 at Amazon This Weekend
Hatch Collection Mother's Day Flash Sale Tout
This Celeb-Worn Maternity Brand Just Put Practically Everything on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Related Articles
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals Under $100 Tout
The 12 Best Furniture Deals That Are Under $100 at Amazon This Weekend
YGEOMER Floating Shelves Tout
Maximize Storage Space with These 'Elegant' Floating Shelves That Are on Sale for $5 Apiece at Amazon
MCCULLOCH MC1275 HEAVY-DUTY STEAM CLEANER
This Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner That 'Busts Up Grime' Is Just $150 at Amazon Today
DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale
BESKAR Small Clip on Fan Tout
This Portable Clip-On Fan That's 'So Quiet Yet Effective' Is on Sale for Just $17 Right Now at Amazon
Portable Air Conditioners, TIOKVIOP Evaporative
Even Shoppers with Central AC Use This $42 Portable Air Conditioner to 'Sleep Comfortably'
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Hours of Sweeping’ Is 76% Off at Amazon
Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Tout
Even Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Really Work' — and They're on Sale for Just $22
Home Soft Good One-Off: Sleeping Pillow Deal
Shoppers Swear by These 'Luxurious' Pillows That Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now
Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price
Yankee Candle Mother's Day Sale TOUT
More Than 400 Yankee Candles Are on Sale for Mother's Day — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable & Lightweight Ladies tout
Amazon Shoppers Call These Lace-Up Loafers Their 'New Summer Shoes,' and They're on Sale Today
Amazon Home Organizational Sale Tout
Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10