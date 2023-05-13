Amazon Shoppers Use This Personal Fan During 'Hot Days' at Disney World — and It's on Sale

While everyone is certainly excited to throw on mini dresses and head to the beach this summer, the high-temperature season also means plenty of time being, well, overheated. And while you could just hang out directly by the air conditioning for the entire season, you can also make your life a whole lot easier by simply investing in a personal neck fan — something you can take with you wherever you go.

Right now, you'll want to grab the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan while it's on sale at Amazon. The handy device is designed with 78 air outlets that blow cool air for up to 16 hours at a time. Users can choose from three speeds (simply press the power button until you hit the setting you desire), and you'll be greeted with wonderfully cool air on the go. Thanks to its low noise it's quiet enough so it won't bother you or others while you wear it.

The device itself is made from a mix of eco-friendly thermoplastic and silicone, so it's soft on your neck. The neck band is plenty durable and only weighs 9.1 ounces, so it won't feel heavy while you wear it. Users can also choose from a handful of colors, including gray, pink, and dark blue.

Over 22,000 Amazon shoppers have given the neck fan a five-star rating, with users noting that they wear it during "hot days" at Disney World and adding that it's a "genius" device. One user said, "I tried this out and it is excellent at keeping me cool," while another enthused: "I was in instant heaven when I felt the cool air."

A third explained, "I live in Arizona, so there's some pretty warm days. I don't tolerate heat well, but this had already helped with the few days we've had [days] of 97–99 degrees Fahrenheit." They also wrote: "I'm surprised and happy with how well this is working and helping. It has several settings for fan strength, and you turn it on with the power button." They finished off by saying, "I've only charged it once, and it's been going strong for a few days off and on now."

