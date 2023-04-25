Amazon's Best-Selling Household Fan Will Actually Keep You Cool On the Go — and It's on Sale for Just $18

It's heating up out there — are you ready for summer?

If there's one accessory you pick up for the warmer months, make it a portable fan. The compact, foldable device is the perfect purse companion for keeping cool while running errands or traveling. Right now, you can score Amazon's best-selling portable fan on sale for as little as $18.

The Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan has two speed modes and can run for up to 21 hours on a single charge. It has a foldable design that allows users two ways to cool: handheld or propped on a surface like a desk or a bedside table. It also has a flashlight function and can be used as an external power bank to charge your phone, Bluetooth headphones, and other tech on the go.

Amazon

Buy It! Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan With Power Bank and Flashlight in Pink, $17.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The fan comes in five colors, all of which are on sale but the best price is on the pink hue, which is now $18. It has more than 30,300 five-star ratings from customers, with shoppers calling it "powerful" and a "lifesaver" in reviews. One reviewer said the "small gadget has been a savior" during power outages, as the flashlight and power bank have also come in handy. They called the fan "well built and portable," and highlighted how it can easily fit into a purse, tote bag, or glove box. Plus, they've bought three so far.

Shoppers also love the Jisulife mini fan for travel. One person, who brought it with them to Europe in August, said, "I don't think I would've survived without it!" Another shopper called it "small but mighty" and wrote, "Battery life is exceptional, it never died on me. We traveled to Europe with long layovers and the fan kept going." They added, "My husband laughed when he saw me packing it in my carryon but after the trip admitted it was one of my better purchases."

Do your future self a favor and pick up the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan while it's on sale at Amazon.

