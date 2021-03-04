Jimmy Fallon Lists One-of-a-Kind New York City Apartment for $15 Million — See Inside!

The 4,950-square-foot home spans three floors, which the Tonight Show host and wife Nancy Juvonen pieced together from four separate apartments

Jimmy Fallon is putting his New York City apartment on the market.

The Tonight Show host, 45, and wife Nancy Juvonen have listed their spacious home, which they pieced together from four separate units, for $15 million, PEOPLE can confirm.

The 4,950-square-foot property spans three separate floors in a historic Gramercy Park co-op and has undergone extensive renovations and some truly unique personalization over the years. Jeremy V. Stein and Debbie Korb of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

In addition to its six bedrooms, the property boasts a sizable living room with a custom sofa and in-ceiling projector. The colorful eat-in kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, eye-catching sputnik-style pendant lights. Art-covered walls frame picturesque views over Gramercy Park below.

The nearby walk-in pantry comes with an unusual perk: because it was once used as a recording studio, it's perfectly soundproof.

Underneath the stairs leading up to the apartment's top floor sits one of the most special spaces of the house: a hidden playroom for the couple's children Winnie, 7, and Frannie, 6.

Also accessible through a secret door in the walk-in-pantry, the room has a chalkboard wall, a set of monkey bars and an intercom to the upstairs playroom.

"I always like a secret bookshelf or a secret room," Fallon told The Wall Street Journal of the family home.

The home also includes a "salon room," complete with a fully-equipped wet bar and gas fireplace, as well as a primary suite located on the top floor of the building.

The expansive suite includes two walk-in closets, a bath with dual vanities and a steam shower, as well as a separate room with a soaking tub.

Fallon purchased his first apartment in the building, a one-bedroom, in 2002 for $850,000, according to the Journal.

Over the years, Fallon and his wife kept purchasing units in the building, picking up their last in 2014 for $725,000. Overall, the couple spent about $5.8 million on the five units they purchased, one of which they intend to keep for themselves.

The couple plan to make their nearby home in Suffolk County, New York, where they have been broadcasting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition during the pandemic, their home base. But Fallon notes he's not ready to quit the city completely.