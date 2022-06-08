Jimmie Allen Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts — Including a Favorite from His Hometown!
The country music star and dad to son Aayden, 8, and daughters Naomi, 2, and Zara, 8 months, reveals his picks for looking fresh and having fun
Jimmie's Top Picks
Jimmie Allen packed some sentimental favorites in his list of Father's Day go-tos!
The Delaware native shared a vibrant tie dye hoodie from a brand based in the state. Plus, as a nod to his signature accessory, a splurge-worthy hat from his favorite brand.
For more fun picks, check out Jimmie Allen's go-to gifts to surprise Dad on June 19.
Del Made Hoodie
"This brand means a lot to me. It's based in my hometown in southern Delaware and truly represents the Slower Lower look and life," he says, referring to the region's nickname.
Buy It! Tie-dye Hoodie, $48; delmade.com
Hammer Raw Bowling Ball
"I've gotten into bowling in the last year, and I love it," he says. This swirled style is made for beginners and experienced players alike.
Buy It! Hammer Raw Bowling Ball, $94; bowling.com
Braun Electric Shaver
"This kept me shaved when I could've gone six months without back in 2020," he says. It's designed to catch and cut more hairs without irritating skin.
Buy It! Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Shaver, $50; walmart.com
Under Armour Basketball Shoes
While Allen does occasionally wear cowboy boots, he says, "I'm always rocking these—from the road to the stage." They're ultralight and comfortable for long wear.
Buy It! Lockdown 5 Basketball Shoes, $70; underarmour.com
Boot Barn Cowboy Hat
"I never take the stage without wearing my widebrim tan hat. I actually have multiple backups," says Allen, who gives this more affordable option his seal of approval.
Buy It! Rodeo King 5X Felt Cowboy Hat, $180; bootbarn.com
American Eagle Boxer Briefs
"Name a comfier brand. I'll wait," he jokes of his favorite underwear. Allen goes for the 6" boxer brief but recommends any of their full range of styles.
Buy It! Perforated Flex Boxer Brief, $18; ae.com
My Voice Is a Trumpet
"I wrote this book in 2020 and dedicated it to my children," he says. "As a father, it has been so rewarding to love my kids into their own unique voices."
Buy It! My Voice Is a Trumpet, $18; bookshop.org
Shimano Sedona FI Spinning Reel
"Anyone who's ever been in the back seat of my truck knows they have to share it with my rods, bait and boots," says Allen, whose tackle includes this 100-year-old Japanese brand.
Buy It! Shimano Sedona FI Spinning Reel, $75; basspro.com
