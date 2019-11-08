Jim Edmonds Moves Into New Home Amid Split with Meghan King Edmonds

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram; Jim Edmonds/ Instagram

It’s moving day for Jim Edmonds.

On Friday, two weeks after reportedly filing for divorce from wife Meghan King Edmonds, the former MLB player posted several videos showing him moving into their unfinished St. Louis home.

Earlier this week, Jim, 49, shared a pair of videos on his Instagram Story that appeared to be taken at the site, which has been under construction for two years. “When you tell the builder that you have to move in ASAP” he wrote alongside the clips, which showed the sprawling property and several construction vehicles.

“It won’t look like this for long,” Edmonds says in one clip as the camera pans over an empty room, seemingly joking about the cleanliness of the space.

In the clips, towers of boxes and a few pieces of furniture fill the space, while construction can be heard in the background. While some areas appear to be coming together nicely — like the living area, which looks to be already set up with couches, a table and a rug — there are still stacks of unpacked boxes and moving blankets lining the entryway.

Jim’s move comes amid his split from wife Meghan, 35, following five years of marriage. The pair had been showing off the progress on their “dream” home earlier this year, prior to Jim’s sexting affair. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared several before-and-after photos of the enormous space, including one of her “dream closet.”

Now, it looks like Jim is moving into the house alone. Two weeks ago, he reportedly filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson, although both Jim and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.

Earlier this week, Jim confirmed to PEOPLE that he had police conduct a welfare check on his and Meghan’s children due to his worries about her ability to care for them.

“I called the police before she came home to keep from having an incident,” he told PEOPLE. “I was concerned. And there was no incident because of that.”

The couple share 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who turns 3 this month.