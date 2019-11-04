Jim Edmonds Says He Has to Move into New Home ‘ASAP’ after Drama with Meghan King Edmonds

Less than a week after addressing his strained relationship with wife Meghan King Edmonds, Jim Edmonds seemingly revealed he may be moving soon.

On Monday, the former MLB player, 49, shared a pair of videos on his Instagram Story that appeared to be taken at the site of their unfinished mansion in St. Louis, which has been under construction for two years.

“When you tell the builder that you have to move in ASAP,” he wrote alongside the clips, as he showcased the massive property as well as all of the construction vehicles parked outside.

When reached by PEOPLE, Jim had no comment about why he said he needed to move. Meghan will not be moving.

Earlier this year, before Jim’s sexting affair, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, shared a variety of photos showing off all of the progress that had been made on their “dream” home.

“We’ve come a long way baby!” she wrote in March, alongside a post about her “dream closet,” sharing before-and-after shots of what the room looked like back in November 2018.

Alongside another shot of their “fancy” room, which has plenty of large windows, Meghan joked about the size of the house, calling it “a monstrosity.”

Two weeks ago, Jim reportedly filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson, although both Jim and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.

Addressing the situation in a lengthy blog post, Meghan admitted that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but insisted that he lied about socializing with Wilson, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

“To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” she wrote. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Meghan said she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake.

The pair share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 this month.

One day later, Jim issued his own public statement to PEOPLE, acknowledging their strained marriage and vowing to “make it right again.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he said. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

This is the couple’s second public scandal in four months.

In June, Jim admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

Still, Jim and Meghan stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary last month. Just days before Jim’s reported divorce filing, his wife confirmed they were going to counseling.