Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside

Jim Carrey is unloading a major piece of real estate and his home of nearly 30 years.

The Golden Globe winner, 61, has put his sprawling 12,704-square-foot Los Angeles estate on the market for a whopping $28.9 million, complete with a tennis court, a waterfall pool, and an outdoor platform for yoga and meditation, all in the heart of the upscale Brentwood neighborhood.

Janelle Friedman of Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.

Daniel Dahler/Sotheby’s International Realty

Sitting on more than two acres, the mostly one-story ranch home comes with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths, hidden behind a more than 280-degree hedged frontage.

Natural light floods the home's modern interiors, featuring brick and hardwood floors with white walls and pitched beamed ceilings, illuminating the space through ample skylights.

Its numerous glass doors give a panoramic view of the property's large, grassy areas filled with majestic mature trees that surround an outdoor spa, a pool house with a fully equipped bar, and a separate infrared sauna and steam room.

The chef's kitchen has ample cabinetry, superior appliances and boasts an indoor BBQ. A circular breakfast room overlooks flowering pear trees.

Its ample cabinetry space matches the living room's cozy aesthetic that features mohair-covered sofas and burl wood columns.

The warm earth tones carry on to the spacious owner's suite with a richly hued wood-paneled bath that offers a fireplace, soaking tub and privacy leaded-glass windows for a restful retreat.

Apart from an extensive custom art deco theater lies a gym, office, and ensuite secondary bedrooms.

Carrey declared that he was taking a break from his decades-long Hollywood career last April during an interview with Access Hollywood.

"I'm being fairly serious," he said. "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

Carrey went on to stress how he has enjoyed life out of the spotlight, making art and spending time with his family.

He added: "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough, I've done enough. I am enough."