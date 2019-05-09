Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar List $1.8 Million Flip House They Reportedly Bought for $230,000

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have put one of their fixer uppers on the market — and stand to make a huge profit from it.

The 19 Kids and Counting stars recently tackled the renovation of a 10,000-square-foot historic home in Springdale, Arkansas. The couple purchased the then-dilapidated home, known as the Baylor Mansion, in 2014 for $230,000, according to Realtor.com.

Now, the completely transformed four-bedroom, nine-bathroom (five full and four half) abode is on the market for $1.8 million. April Hamm with Keller Williams Market Pro Realty holds the listing.

A representative for the couple tells PEOPLE that they have been buying and selling homes for some time — even before they had a TV show — as Jim Bob’s mom is a retired real estate agent. For years, they turned flipping homes into family projects. The Baylor Mansion is their biggest flip yet, aside from building their own home which was larger, but much simpler.

“They’ve always looked for opportunities where they could improve something,” the representative says. “They just like flipping houses. They like the construction business, the remodel, and seeing something go from bad to good — from unused to being attractive for others.”

Built in 1969, the home was said to have been inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic round house, according to the listing. The first floor is round with a concrete wall around it, and was “supposedly built to withstand a nuclear attack.”

While they kept some of the house’s original features — like slate tile floors and walnut ceilings and doors — the space has been largely updated. It appears the Duggars may have also added additional bathrooms, as the original 2014 listing said the home featured only four.

Now, the abode boasts many more modern elements, like sleek white cabinets and streamlined fixtures in the spacious kitchen, and an open floor plan that expands to the living room with a fireplace and stone accent walls.

The home also features three additional kitchens, all of which have been renovated with granite countertops and updated appliances. One of the home’s additional kitchens sits at the bottom of a winding staircase.

Upstairs, the sprawling master suite is outfitted with a new freestanding soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. The home also boasts a screening room and an elevator. One of its more unusual elements is a secure room designed to store guns.

Outside, the property, which is situated on 2.73 acres, features a sprawling stone patio above a three-and-a-half car garage. Previously, the patio featured a green outdoor carpet, which the Duggars ripped up for a bare outdoor space.