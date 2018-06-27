JetBlue Plane Mistakenly Stormed by Armed Police Officers After Radio Glitch

A JetBlue plane at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was thought to be involved in a hijacking incident, Tuesday, after the plane experienced a communications issue.

Flight 1623 from New York City to Los Angeles stopped responding to air traffic control before takeoff and sent out a code indicating the plane was experiencing a security threat, according to CNN.

Assuming the worst, police boarded the plane to investigate the security incident and determined there was no threat.

The airline told CBS Los Angeles that the plane, an Airbus A321, “experienced a radio issue impacting the crew’s ability to communicate and a false alarm was sent to JFK tower.” They added, “While communication was reestablished via alternate channels, authorities responded out of an abundance of caution.”

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the JetBlue flight “experienced a radio problem while taxiing for departure” and added that they will investigate the issue.

FAA STATEMENT: @JetBlue 1623, an Airbus A320 aircraft experienced a radio problem while taxiing for departure at @JFKairport at about 8 pm today. The crew asked to return to the terminal. The #FAA will investigate. — The FAA (@FAANews) June 27, 2018

Passengers captured the scene from inside the plane in pictures and videos posted to social media. Blogger Alexa Curtis shared photos of the passengers with their hands raised in the air while the plane was surrounded by police and other emergency personnel.

“I hate guns. They were pointing them, like, at us,” Curtis told CBS Los Angeles. “It was traumatizing.”

Woah. My worst nightmare. @Delta JFK to LAX right now, honestly thought we were going to die. I AM ALIVE THANK GOSH I MEDITATE U GUYS what is going on 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/6RVxy9HC4t — Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) June 27, 2018

100s of people waiting to figure out how to get to LA now due to this crazy situation on @JetBlue what an experience 😞☹️ pic.twitter.com/4k6GFKIkKY — Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) June 27, 2018

I’ve never been told to put my hands up on any plane, but this happened on our @JetBlue plane back to LAX!! Super scary moment as the swat-like team came down the aisle, guns out. #jetblue pic.twitter.com/yHjjpdsuSb — Daniel Cruz (@DanielRoyCruz) June 27, 2018

I am on a Jet Blue flight at JFK that lost its communications. Created a security crisis. 10 heavily armed cops boarded plane and just left. After 1.5 hours on runway being towed back to gate. Wow. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 27, 2018

She added that some worried they are part of a terrorist attack during the two hours they were stuck on the tarmac.

“People were, like, crying. Everyone’s texting their family, and we were on ground, so usually this would happen in the air if it was gonna happen,” she said. “People were ready to die.”

Curtis told CNN passengers disembarked and were taken to a new plane.