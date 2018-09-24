JetBlue Unveils New Plane to Promote Tourism in Puerto Rico One Year After Hurricane Maria

JetBlue‘s newest aircraft is sending a special message to the people of Puerto Rico.

The custom-designed plane, named “Bluericua” is dedicated to “La Isla del Encanta” (which translates to “the Island of Enchantment,”) and was inspired by Puerto Rican culture.

According to a statement from the airline, the idea for the plane was to promote tourism to Puerto Rico one year after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in September 2017. The company painted the aircraft a unique shade of blue—”the brightest JetBlue has used in its fleet, in keeping with the vibrancy of the island,” they said.

On the tail end of the aircraft, seven kites can be seen flying through the Puerto Rican skyline near El Morro. Each of the kites is meant to represent a different symbol of the island’s culture.

The star pays homage to the U.S. territory’s flag, while the kite that features a Hexagon symbolizes the traditional “chiringa” style of small kite on the island. Other kites are imprinted with dominoes (a popular game at gatherings), a Coqui singing tree frog (the island’s “unofficial symbol”), the hibiscus national flower, an Iguaca parrot (a species found only in El Yunque National Forest) and a tambourine in honor of the country’s vibrant music scene.

“Bluericua is our way of celebrating Puerto Rico’s resiliency and its culture. There is so much that Puerto Ricans can be proud of, and our crewmembers did a great job of identifying those prominent symbols that represent the island’s rich culture, heritage and natural beauty,” Marty St. George, JetBlue’s executive vice president of commercial and planning, said in a statement. “We remain committed to promoting tourism to Puerto Rico, as the island is open and ready to welcome visitors, family and friends.”

Although the aircraft’s inaugural commercial flight on Sunday carried passengers traveling from San Juan to Boston, JetBlue says the new plane will be in regular rotation to fly to other destinations in order to promote the island’s culture and encourage people to choose Puerto Rico for their next vacation.