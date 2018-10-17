JetBlue Is Giving Away Free Flights This November — With One Big Catch

JetBlue is handing out free flights, but only to their most charitable passengers.

As part of their “JetBlue for Good Month,” the airline announced its new initiative to promote traveling to do volunteer work (aka “voluntourism”) by flying a plane full of people to a mystery destination—completely free of cost.

On November 27, the brand will charter a flight of 50 people and their guests to the undisclosed location, dubbed “Destination Good,” where they will participate in daily volunteer and service activities for three nights. The volunteer efforts will focus on JetBlue For Good’s three main pillars: youth and education, community, and the environment.

The airline won’t reveal the surprise destination until those chosen to participate are on board the plane at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. Participants will work alongside airline crew members and JetBlue’s non-profit partners.

A representative for the airline tells PEOPLE that the destination will be in a city the airline already serves and one where some of their customers and crew members “live and work.”

“We chose a destination that we feel we can have a really big impact on, and a place where our volunteers could see a visible difference at the conclusion of the trip,” a brand spokesperson said. “In addition, we wanted to go to a place where JetBlue flies and give back to a community we serve.”

Those wanting to enter should visit JetBlue’s #CheckInForGood website by Oct. 26. Winners will be chosen based on their responses to a series of philanthropic questions, such as, “If volunteer hours were stored in a karma bank, how big would your account be?” Entrants are also asked to write 150 words about why volunteering and giving back to the community is important to them. Check-in kiosks will also pop up at surprise locations in L.A. and N.Y.C. where passengers can fill out the questionnaire.

The winners will be notified of their eligibility by November 20, 2018.

