Jessie James and Eric Decker List Nashville Mansion They Once Called 'Forever Home' for $10.3 Million

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are looking to say goodbye to their Nashville home.

The country singer, 34, and retired football player, 35, have officially listed their four-bedroom, seven-bathroom property for $10.3 million.

The Deckers first moved into the home in 2019 with their three kids: Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 4. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the time, the Jessie revealed that the home "checks off every item on the wish list."

"We do not plan on moving anymore, we've moved a lot," she said at the time. "We keep saying this is the forever home, and it's every dream we've ever had."

Now, the couple, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in June, have listed the impressive property with Brian Cournoyer and Jamie Brandenburg of Compass.

The 13,000-square-foot house features a grand staircase in the foyer, which leads into the newly renovated kitchen.

The Italian-inspired cook space has two large islands with white marble countertops, a drop-in sink and a separate bar area. During renovations, Decker told PEOPLE that having more than one island was a must.

"I've found a lot of times when I have one big island I've been trying to cut things and chop and then trying to serve and entertain at the same time and it just doesn't work," she said at the time. "So having two islands is going to be a game changer at our new house."

In the living room, a rustic feel is reflected in the exposed wood ceiling beams and a modern black twist on the wagon wheel chandelier. The white stone fireplace draws attention to the center of the room while the arched double French doors provide access to the backyard.

A long entry hallway, containing a vanity area and access to the patio, leads into the spacious primary bedroom, where floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of an endless green landscape.

Bonus spaces in the home incude a wine cellar, finished gym, studio and entertainment area.

A screened-in porch offers a log-cabin feel with a stone fireplace, beyond which is the landscaped backyard, equipped with a geothermal heated pool.