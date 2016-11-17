The country star partnered with Target to warm up her second home

Come football season, country star (and our eternal girl crush) Jessie James Decker and her husband, Jets wide receiver (and our guy crush) Eric Decker, head north from their Nashville home base to a gorgeous house in New Jersey.

While Jessie is a decorating enthusiast in her own right, she was feeling stuck when it came to making her seasonal residence feel like home. So she teamed up with Target to add that extra layer of warmth, coziness, and good lived-in vibes to her formerly spare living and dining spaces.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the day of the big makeover, she gave PEOPLE a private tour of the redone space and shared a few favorite pieces.

Image zoom Credit: Patrick Cline for Target

In the “absolutely fabulous” living area, plaid throw pillows, metallic accessories, and a stand out sparkly knit blanket dress up the space. “This is my favorite piece in here, even though it’s just a blanket,” she says of the lush, navy piece. “It’s so pretty and festive.”

Though she admits some of the delicate glass candle holders may have to be stored on a high shelf until 16-month-old Eric II is out of his grabby phase, she notes that “all these little pieces just make such a difference in your home. It just makes the place feel so cozy and I love it.”

When it comes to the dining area, Decker says “I”m all about dressing up your table. Everything’s about presentation.” The combination of rustic wood-slice and marble-and-gold serving trays also plays into Jessie’s signature style, which she says combines her rustic Nashville roots and her weakness for all things “glam.”