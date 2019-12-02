C7 Blossom Roller Skates
“My kiddos love to be outside doing all sorts of activities. Maxwell recently discovered roller skating and she just loves it! She asked me to share her pick from Santa with y’all.”
Buy It! $120, shop709.com
Nutcase Navy Dots Helmet
“And don’t forget a matching helmet. Safety first!”
Buy It! $50, nutcasehelments.com
Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
“We love all kinds of photography in our house! I can’t get enough of this precious time with my three kids without documenting everything. Capture memories in the moment and give friends an artistic keepsake. This camera is also fun for kids to use and create cool collages.”
Buy It! $69, urbanoutfitters.com
Audio Technica Professional USB Turntable
“Music is my heart! It has the ability to evoke all kinds of emotions and create specific moods. I love how this turntable blends the vintage sound of vinyl with modern technology.”
Buy It! $280, amazon.com
Vinyl Moon Subscription
“Pair the record player with some of your favorite vinyl records or a subscription to Vinyl Moon and your gift is complete!” Recieve a new record each month featuring a curated selection of 10 up-and-coming artists.
Buy It! $26 per month, cratejoy.com
GoSports Football Trainer Throwing Net
“My son Ace is obsessed with practicing, watching and playing all sports at all times! This net has provided hours of fun for him with my husband [retired NFL star Eric Johnson] and friends.”
Buy It! $80, amazon.com
Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
“Taking a bubble bath is one of my self-care rituals. After a long and stressful day, nothing feels better to me! I love this caddy for my essential oils, Epsom salts, La Mer face masks, herbal tea and lavender candles. We all deserve some relaxation in our lives.”
Buy It! $40, papersource.com
Jessica Simpson Beckett Hoodie and Ryland Jeggings
Mini Waffle Maker
“A mini waffle maker is the cutest addition to any kitchen. My kids love anything mini, so they’ll eat these by the dozen on the go!”
Buy It! $18, urbanoutfitters.com
Basketball Hoop Over-the-Door Hamper
“I love this basketball hoop because it actually gets my son excited to put his laundry in the hamper! He earns a score for every chore.”
Buy It! $99, pbteen.com
Liv Percussive Therapy Gun
“This tool is a lifesaver. Eric introduced me to it and it is part of my daily routine. Help your friends and family release their tension this holiday season!”
Buy It! $249, theragun.com
Jessica Simpson Panther Charm Watch
“Who doesn’t want a little bling in their stocking?! This style with its cute pave charm looks great layered with lots of bangles.”
Buy It! $65, macys.com