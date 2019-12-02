Jessica Simpson Picks Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for Every Member of the Family

The pop star, fashion designer and mom of three shares her finds exclusively with PEOPLE
By Mackenzie Schmidt
December 02, 2019 09:00 AM

1 of 13

C7 Blossom Roller Skates

“My kiddos love to be outside doing all sorts of activities. Maxwell recently discovered roller skating and she just loves it! She asked me to share her pick from Santa with y’all.” 

Buy It! $120, shop709.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Nutcase Navy Dots Helmet

Nutcase Helmets

“And don’t forget a matching helmet. Safety first!”

Buy It! $50, nutcasehelments.com

3 of 13

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

“We love all kinds of photography in our house! I can’t get enough of this precious time with my three kids without documenting everything. Capture memories in the moment and give friends an artistic keepsake. This camera is also fun for kids to use and create cool collages.”

Buy It! $69, urbanoutfitters.com

 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Audio Technica Professional USB Turntable

Audio-Technica/Amazon

“Music is my heart! It has the ability to evoke all kinds of emotions and create specific moods. I love how this turntable blends the vintage sound of vinyl with modern technology.” 

Buy It! $280, amazon.com 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Vinyl Moon Subscription

“Pair the record player with some of your favorite vinyl records or a subscription to Vinyl Moon and your gift is complete!” Recieve a new record each month featuring a curated selection of 10 up-and-coming artists.

Buy It! $26 per month, cratejoy.com

6 of 13

GoSports Football Trainer Throwing Net

“My son Ace is obsessed with practicing, watching and playing all sports at all times! This net has provided hours of fun for him with my husband [retired NFL star Eric Johnson] and friends.”

Buy It! $80, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Bamboo Bathtub Caddy

“Taking a bubble bath is one of my self-care rituals. After a long and stressful day, nothing feels better to me! I love this caddy for my essential oils, Epsom salts, La Mer face masks, herbal tea and lavender candles. We all deserve some relaxation in our lives.”

Buy It! $40, papersource.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Jessica Simpson Beckett Hoodie and Ryland Jeggings

“I am currently living in this leopard velour 2-piece sweat suit! It is perfect for a cozy movie night, family time, plane rides, road trips or even a quick shopping spree with your friends at the mall.”

Buy It! Hoodie, $60; Jeggings, $50; jessicasimpson.com

Advertisement

9 of 13

Mini Waffle Maker

“A mini waffle maker is the cutest addition to any kitchen. My kids love anything mini, so they’ll eat these by the dozen on the go!”

Buy It! $18, urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Basketball Hoop Over-the-Door Hamper

“I love this basketball hoop because it actually gets my son excited to put his laundry in the hamper! He earns a score for every chore.”

Buy It! $99, pbteen.com

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Liv Percussive Therapy Gun

“This tool is a lifesaver. Eric introduced me to it and it is part of my daily routine. Help your friends and family release their tension this holiday season!”

Buy It! $249, theragun.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Jessica Simpson Panther Charm Watch

“Who doesn’t want a little bling in their stocking?!  This style with its cute pave charm looks great layered with lots of bangles.”

Buy It! $65, macys.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.