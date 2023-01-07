Lifestyle Home Jessica Chastain Reveals She Rented Kyle Richards' House: 'How Do I Know This Place?' "I swear that's true... before Sutton [Stracke] rented it," Jessica Chastain said on Watch What Happens Live, revealing that she rented Kyle Richards' Bel Air house By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 7, 2023 05:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty; Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Jessica Chastain has revealed the identity of her famous former landlord. The Academy Award winner, 45, said that she rented out Kyle Richards' Bel Air house before the homeowner's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Sutton Stracke stayed there, as she appeared this week on Watch What Happens Live. "I don't even think anyone knows, so I'm going to say this for the first time. I rented Kyle's house," she revealed to host Andy Cohen. "I swear that's true... before Sutton rented it. Kyle Richards' Husband '1,000%' Supports Her 'If She's Not Ready to Reconcile' with Kathy Hilton "And I didn't realize it. My husband had picked it out. I said, 'How do I know this place?' And at one point, we had an issue with the movie theater room. [Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky] showed up," Chastain recounted with a laugh. Although she didn't immediately clock the setting, Chastain admitted that she got a sense of déjà vu when she saw the "black and white checkered tiles at the entrance." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. After WWHL shared the clip on Instagram, Kyle and Mauricio's daughter Alexia Umansky commented with the cry laughing and heart emojis. Jessica Chastain Shares Rare Comment About Her Daughter, 4, Involving 'Shocking' Career Advice Chastain's revelation comes a year after the couple sold the house for $6.1 million through Umansky's The Agency, following four years on the market. The family previously moved to Encino in 2017. Shortly after, Richards, 53, and Umansky, 52, rented the residence out to Stracke, 51, for a whopping $20,000 a month. The Agency In addition to Alexia, 26, Richards and Umansky share daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 15. Richards also shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Along with Farrah and Alexia, Mauricio leads the new Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, revealing the inner real estate workings of The Agency. He previously spoke to PEOPLE about the work-life dynamic that's depicted on the show. RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace' "We're a very tight, close family, we always have been," Umansky said in October. "It shows the boss relationship and then the father relationship and how that transfers back and forth. I can tell you I'm a different boss than I am a father. There's no question about that." Season 1 of Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix. RHOBH is currently filming season 13.