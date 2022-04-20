Jessica Alba to Host New Home Improvement Show Honest Renovations with Pal Lizzy Mathis

The show will help families create their dream home and "confront issues about parenting through candid conversations," according to a press release

Jessica Alba is expanding her resume yet again to include host and executive producer of the upcoming show, Honest Renovations.

The Roku original series was announced on Wednesday and will be hosted by Lizzy Mathis, Founder & Editor of The Cool Mom Co. as well as the actress and Honest Company founder. The two women will also serve as executive producers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show will follow the pair as they help "deserving families complete the home renovations of their dreams and confront issues about parenting through candid conversations," according to a release from Roku.

"Becoming a parent was exciting, scary and confusing all at once," Alba said in a statement. "Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you're prepared; you never really are. I can't wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel."

Mathis echoed Alba's sentiment saying her experience as a parent inspired her to help the families featured on the show.

"Parenthood turned my world upside down - it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn't have imagined. It's a uniting experience every parent can relate to!"

Alba is a mother of three, sharing daughters Honor Marie, 13, and Haven Garner, 10, plus son Hayes Alba, 4, with husband Cash Warren.

On a recent episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans the actress discussed her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the "hardest" parts of parenting.

jessica alba and family Jessica Alba and Cash Warren with their kids | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

She shared that she finds it difficult to sit back and allow her kids to make mistakes, even though she knows "they're lessons."

"That is the hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explains. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

The project is not the first time 'BFFs' Alba and Mathis have worked together.

Alba has featured Mathis on her Instagram page and Youtube various times as the two share gift guides, makeup tutorials and take the "BFF Q&A Challenge!"