This End Table Is One of Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Finds, and It's Up to 43% Off Right Now

It’s one members-only Prime Day deal you can’t miss
By Tess Garcia
June 21, 2021 09:30 PM
If there's one celebrity we trust to have sophisticated, practical taste in homegoods, it's Jessica Alba. In April, the actress and entrepreneur collaborated with Amazon on a storefront showcasing her favorite furniture and appliances on the site, and of course, it's full of affordable, customer-loved finds. Today, one of her top picks is available for up to 43 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

Alba included the Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand in the Living Room Vibes section of her Amazon page. It features a round faux marble top and wooden legs that come in two different colors. Both versions are on sale, but the dark brown iteration is marked down to just $42 for Prime members (sign up for a free 30-day trial here).    

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand in Dark Brown, $42 with Prime membership (orig. $73.82); amazon.com

The end table is 18 inches tall by 18 inches wide, so it's compact enough to fit into small spaces. Meanwhile, a 75-pound weight capacity makes it impressively sturdy. According to the brand, its laminate tabletop is resistant to scratches, scuffs, and stains, which reviewers attest to. "I was pleasantly surprised by the quality," one wrote. Another shopper added that the laminate "looks just like marble."  

"I love this side table! It looks very modern and is the perfect addition to my living room," said a third reviewer. "I was able to easily put it together by myself. Easier and better looking than the other furniture delivery options I've used."

You have until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PT to score the dark brown Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand for 43 percent off. If you'd prefer a paler color and are comfortable spending more, consider the light brown style, which is on sale for $75 right now. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand in Light Brown, $74.78 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

