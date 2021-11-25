Jessica Alba Shares Her Top Holiday Gift Picks for Everyone in the Family
The actress, children's book author, Honest Company founder and mom of three shares her top picks exclusively with PEOPLE
Mix-n-Match Polish
"This female-founded small business makes nontoxic nail
polish in beautiful colors. These boxes are great gifts because you can customize them with your favorite shades," says the mom of three who shares daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, and son Hayes, 3, with husband Cash Warren.
Buy It! Polish box, $55; dearsundays.com
Go-Anywhere Gaming
"In my family, we like a little friendly competition," says Alba. "So we love multiplayer games on Switch," which can be assembled for console, tabletop or portable gaming.
Nintendo Switch, $300; nintendo.com
A Bedtime Story
"I coauthored this with my friends Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, so it is very near and dear to my heart. The story teaches kids the invaluable lesson of the importance of giving back, and every purchase benefits children living in poverty through Baby2Baby," Alba says.
Buy It! A Bear to Share, $17;bookshop.org
Eye-Saving Specs
Blue-light-blocking glasses are "one of those items people want
but don't think to purchase for themselves," says Alba.
Buy It! Whalen blue-light glasses, from $95; warbyparker.com
The Coziest Wrap
"My go-to scarf!" Alba says. "It's super soft and oversized, so it doubles as the perfect travel blanket for snuggling up with my girls on the plane."
Buy It! Alpaca scarf, $75; cuyana.com
A Snuggle Buddy
"I can't think of any kiddos that wouldn't love these! They're ethically sourced and crafted by artisans in places like Peru and Kenya," says the actress and entrepreneur.
Buy It! Stuffed animals, from $26; thelittlemarket.com
Luxe Night-In Kit
"This kit is filled with my favorite self-care essentials and is perfect for anyone in your life who could use a little TLC," " says Alba of her Honest Company combo pack. "Nothing rejuvenates my skin like our Prime & Perfect Mask which is packed with antioxidants, followed by our Organic Beauty Facial Oil to moisturize for glowy skin. I love multitasking by doing my mask in the bath, and the Myrrh scent of our Bubble Bath is so luxurious. Before I get in the bath, I like to light a candle to set the mood and tie it all together. This sustainable vegan wax candle was created in partnership with Made by D.W.C., who employs women rebuilding their lives after homelessness in Los Angeles."
Buy It! Me Time Kit, $100; honest.com
A Stylish Height Tracker
"It's so much fun to keep track of our little ones' growth and this stunning piece provides an elevated way to do so," Alba says of this veggie-themed wall ornament. "It's not only functional, but it truly is a work of art and it is handmade by one of my favorite small businesses — Ariana Ost — a father-and-daughter duo based out of NYC."
Buy It! Kids Sprouting Growth Chart, $85; arianaost.com
An Inspiring Jigsaw
"Puzzles make a great gift for kiddos," says Alba. "Founded by two parents disappointed with other choices on the market, I love this brand because their puzzles feature diverse images and positive themes."
Buy It! PuzzleHuddle Large Puzzles, from $16; puzzlehuddle.com
Old-Fashioned Fun
"My kids love these wooden magnets," says Alba. "You can move them around while keeping things tidy on a magnetic surface. They also carry other characters such as dinosaurs, so there is something for everyone."
Buy It! Wooden Animal Magnets, $13; melissaanddoug.com
