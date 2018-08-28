Jessica Alba and Daughter Honor, 10, Are on the Cutest 'Mother Daughter Trip' to Italy

Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor, 10, are having a ball on their “#motherdaughtertrip” to Italy, with one avian exception.

“My nightmare,” the actress and Honest Company founder, 37, wrote on a photo showing the duo posing in front of the famous Duomo di Milano cathedral, while a rogue pigeon flaps into the frame.

Alba posted the shot two more times in her Instagram Stories — once with a screaming emoji gif and again with the caption, “a real mofo pigeon tried to take us out.”

Other than their traumatizing run-in with the local wildlife, the pair have been enjoying taking in the tourist sites in a multi-city jaunt.

“Hit the ground running,” Alba captioned a photo of she and her daughter, sporting newly purple-tipped hair, posing in “#firenze” and exploring a picturesque garden.

They visited Michelangelo’s statue of David, ate gelato, and took in the city skyline in Florence, including the Florence Cathedral’s landmark dome.

In Milan, they had an “awesome cooking lesson” at MaMa Florence and dined at La Giostra. Alba’s review? “Super yum! Baby girl had Pappardelle w Wild Boar and I had Filet Mignon w White Truffle.”

They also stopped by Sforza Castle Pinacoteca, a castle turned art gallery, the Porta Sempione’s Arco della Pace, or the arch of peace, and stopped for a meal at Paper Moon restaurant.

The mom of three — she also shares daughter Haven, 7, and son Hayes, 7 months, with husband Cash Warren — poked fun at her oldest in a photo of her with a statue of Da Vinci, who she says is “one of her favorites.”

“She didn’t want to take her hat off,” she writes on the photo with an arrow indicating her daughter’s must-have headwear.

Honor is already following in her mom’s footsteps. During a panel moderated by Alba, the 10-year-old gave an impassioned speech discussing female empowerment and the gender wage gap in the U.S. stating, “Women should have the same opportunities as men.”

At the same event, Alba talked to PEOPLE exclusively about balancing her business and motherhood, revealing that she took maternity leave after giving birth to Hayes on December 31, but “I didn’t take as long as I wanted to.”

“I slowed down for a second when I had Honor and Haven, but then I was right back in the hustle,” she told InStyle in their July issue. “I made a concerted effort with Hayes to appreciate the quieter moments. I had to slow down when I was pregnant, so now we have a new tradition called Family Fridays.”

“It’s our game night,” the star explains. “We get on teams and play Clue. Honor is really good. I love when she wins — she’s strategic.”