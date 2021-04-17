Jessica Alba Just Revealed Her Favorite Amazon Home Products — Here Are 10 Top-Rated Picks to Buy Now

Profile Menu
Ten years after co-founding The Honest Company, Jessica Alba has undoubtedly learned a thing or two about what makes certain home products stand out. The actress and entrepreneur recently teamed up with Amazon to highlight her favorite household items on the website, and to no one's surprise, they're 100 percent investment-worthy.
To properly showcase her picks, Alba spearheaded a makeover of her studio in collaboration with Amazon Home. The renovated space features a kitchen, living room, office, and nursery full of her most-loved products from the site. Some of the Alba-approved appliances — like vacuums and coffee makers — aren't on display, but they'd still be incredible additions to any home. Below, we rounded up 10 must-shop pieces from her Amazon Home curation.
Alba's selections include plenty of affordable options, from a $23 set of floating shelves to these adorable coffee, tea, and sugar jars for only $14. There's even an under-$300 kitchen cart in the mix, which has earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "spacious, sturdy, and easy to assemble." The portable island also has a fold-out countertop, so it's perfect for moments when you could use some extra cooking space.
Then there are the list's splurge items, like the iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, which features an automatic, self-emptying dirt disposal system. It may be $550, but thousands of customers say it's a purchase you won't regret. Those who could spend hours in the kitchen will love the Tuo Cutlery 8-Piece Knife Set chosen by Alba (and featured in the makeover). The knives' stunning ergonomic handles are made from durable pakkawood, and each was designed with users' comfort in mind.
These items are just the tip of the iceberg. Visit Jessica Alba's Amazon page for her full list of favorite products, and add your top picks to cart while they're still available.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, $549.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Home Styles Liberty Kitchen Cart with Wood Top, $270.83; amazon.com
Buy It! Timeyard Set of 2 Floating Shelves, $22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Rivet Mid-Century Modern Round Metal Side End Table, $150.53; amazon.com
Buy It! Light Society Celeste Tripod Floor Lamp, $80.59; amazon.com
Buy It! Stone & Beam Hillman Mid-Century Sofa Couch with Wood Base and Legs, $928.92; amazon.com
Buy It! Stone & Beam Solid Pine Rustic Farmhouse Coffee Table, $258.75; amazon.com
Buy It! Tuo Cutlery 8-Piece Knife Set with Wooden Block, $199.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Creative Co-op Coffee, Tea, and Sugar Metal Containers with Lids, $14.22; amazon.com
Buy It! Homfa Industrial Bookcase with Cabinets and Open Shelf Display, $139.99; amazon.com
