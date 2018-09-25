Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Home Has a NSFW Presidential Portrait and a Surprise for His Future Kids

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, don’t take things too seriously when it comes to decorating their Los Angeles home.

“There’s this place called Urban Outfitters, I don’t know if you know it,” the Modern Family star jokingly tells Archdigest.com, when asked where they shopped for their kitschy-cool Los Feliz abode.

A pink neon heart from the teen-centric chain store hangs on their gallery wall, not far from another artwork that deserves a closer look: a portrait of George W. Bush.

Displaying a picture of the former republican president seems at first to be out of character for the vocally progressive couple, but the collage work is not quite what it seems

RELATED: Celebs at Home: Sofia Vergara’s Dog Begs By Her Dining Room Table and More!

Emily Berl, courtesy Architectural Digest

“If you look close enough you realize that the medium . . . it’s porn,” Ferguson says with a laugh. (The NSFW piece was not photographed for the AD feature, but the artist, Jonathan Yeo, has garnered attention for his celebrity portraits.) A similar piece featuring former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger hangs upstairs.

The cheeky tone starts at the front door, where a welcome mat reads “Homo Sweet Homo,” and in the living room, where a giant statue of a horse made from recycled car parts dominates the space.

WATCH THIS: Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Brings PEOPLE Inside His Immaculate Los Angeles Loft

Elsewhere, the furnishings hit a more sentimental note. “Each piece tells a different story of where we were, where it came from, which we love,” says Ferguson. “We’re not snobby about it; it’s about emotional attachment.”

Emily Berl, courtesy Architectural Digest

One item that’s particularly significant for the pair is a white Steinway & Sons grand piano. “We bought it knowing that when we have kids, we will force them to take lessons like we were forced,” says Mikita.

The couple bought the Gothic-style house together right after their July 2013 wedding. It had previously belonged to Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale and later Robert Pattinson.

Emily Berl, courtesy Architectural Digest

RELATED: Inside Saturday Night Live Star Cecily Strong’s New L.A. Home That’s Full of ‘Little Winks’

Decorating it to suit both men’s tastes was a good test of married life. Potential for conflict “is more palpable when you’re actually looking at things: That was Justin’s, this is mine, that is something we love together,” says Ferguson. “But when you look at the house as a whole, it’s very cohesive and works together, and I think that’s a testament to what marriage can be.”

To read the full feature and see more photos, visit archdigest.com.