Jesse Tyler Ferguson Sells L.A. Family Home of '8.5 Years' for $7.1M — See Inside!

The Modern Family star shared the estate with his husband, Justin Mikita, and their 10-month-old son, Beckett Mercer

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is officially saying goodbye to the home he's shared with his modern family for the past eight and a half years.

The Emmy-nominated actor, 45, has sold his California estate — which he shared with his husband, Justin Mikita, and their son, Beckett Mercer, 10 months — for $7.1 million, PEOPLE can confirm. The listing was held by Jennifer Akbari of Compass.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, Spanish-style home was built in 1928 and sits perched above street level at the end of a long, winding drive in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz.

Inside, the living space is spread across two floors and 4,926 square feet, and guests are greeted by a two-story, formal entry. Off the entry is a library with stained-glass windows, and a living room with 25-foot ceilings and a stone fireplace. Balconies on the top floor overlook both rooms.

In the eat-in kitchen, a breakfast nook, wooden island and custom built-ins are the stand-out features. The nearby family room doubles as a media room, with a projector and drop-down screen for movie nights, along with a plush carpet and pillow-covered loungers.

Nearly every room in the house leads out to the yard — an ideal feature for seamless indoor-outdoor California living. Out back, lush landscaping surrounds a variety of different courtyards, fountains and outdoor fireplaces, and plenty of space has been set aside for entertaining and dining al fresco.

Guests out back will also find a turquoise-tiled pool and spa, a space for meditation and yoga, a pool house with a bathroom and a newly renovated observation deck that boasts views overlooking the city.

Ferguson kept his fans up-to-date on his move on social media, sharing a photo of him and Mikita, a lawyer, snuggled up in front of the home's front entry on May 13. "8.5 years of pics in this spot. One last one for good measure," he wrote, adding two heart emojis.

A week earlier, the Modern Family star shared photos from inside his new house, which is also in Los Angeles, writing that he had professional organizer Ría Safford of Ríorganize come in and get the home in order while he and Mikita were out of town.

"I went away for work for a week in NYC and came back & the incredible team at @riorganize had moved us into our new home and organized everything," he wrote, sharing photos of his closets, pantry and kitchen. "It's heaven. Labeled, Jarred, Color coordinated.... I can't believe how beautiful everything looks. Now I just have to make sure @justinmikita keeps it this way."

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, Ferguson said he's relished spending more time at home with his husband and son amid the pandemic after 11 years of filming Modern Family.

"There was this forced opportunity to stop and relax and be in the moment. I was able to really focus on Beckett coming into our lives," he said.