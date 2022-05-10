The Modern Family actor said he and the Netflix reality star "became friends" over Instagram during the pandemic

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals How He Ended Up At Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn's Baby Shower

Jesse Tyler Ferguson finally explained how he accidentally ended up on Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset.

The Modern Family star, 46, stopped by Watch What Happens Live Monday night to chat with host Andy Cohen and take questions from fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One caller asked Ferguson how he became friends with Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, and how he ended up at her on-camera baby shower.

Back in November of last year, eagle-eyed fans spotted a quick cameo from Ferguson as he entered Quinn's celebration. Ferguson addressed the comments at the time, telling fans only: "I'm doing great and staying busy."

After acknowledging to Cohen that there was a "lot of confusion" among fans about the baby shower appearance, Ferguson revealed he and Quinn actually got close over the past few years.

"She and I became friends on Instagram over the pandemic, especially when she was pregnant because she was asking us questions about, like, what stroller do you use?" Ferguson explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child, son Beckett Mercer, in July 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: How 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Manifested Her Career

After bonding over new parenthood, Ferguson said Quinn invited him and Mikita to her baby shower. The actor says he only realized that the shower would be filmed for Selling Sunset once he arrived. He and Mikita agreed they'd still try to sneak in quickly just to "say hello," but the cameras caught their entrance.

Cameras or not, Ferguson gushed over his time with Quinn at the shower. He even revealed he brought her his "favorite children's book," The Hips on the Drag Queen go Swish Swish Swish, written by Lil Miss Hot Mess and illustrated by Olga de Dios Ruiz.

"She was so sweet, so fun, and so nice," Ferguson recalled. "She's really lovely, I love her."

Quinn welcomed her first child with her husband Christian Richard in May of 2021, a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet.

After welcoming her new addition, Quinn told PEOPLE that becoming a mother was "the most incredible feeling."