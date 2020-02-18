Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have given their Big Apple apartment a makeover, as the couple reveal they plan to spend more time on the East Coast.

With Modern Family wrapping up its final season, and the couple’s first baby on the way, Ferguson and Mikita knew this was the time to invest in their future, the couple told Architectural Digest.

They settled on a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan with the help of Ferguson’s friend and real estate agent, Sarah Saltzberg.

“I feel very at home here,” Ferguson, 44, told AD of their new home base. “I was strictly a theater actor before moving to Los Angeles, so New York sort of feels like my true home.”

The 1,500 square foot apartment boasts an open floor plan surrounded by blue-hued decor and sophisticated pieces.

Ferguson told the outlet the couple spends most of their time in the living room, which has a “really nice, big couch.” Adding, “We got the cloud from Restoration Hardware, which I think a lot of people own. And they do because it’s such a great couch.”

They also have the Frame TV from Samsung hiding in plain sight in the center of the wall. It appears to be a painting until the TV is switched on.

“I don’t know why I don’t have one in every room now because they’re so beautiful,” Ferguson says.

The decor in the apartment is colorful and the couple wanted to make use of different shapes and designs — hence the animal-print pillows and textured furniture pieces.

The pair’s personality can be seen throughout the home, most notably in a bathroom with black and gold wallpaper. Custom designed by John Robertson, the wall covering showcases the couple’s favorite New York scenes and a drawing of their own beloved dog.

Ferguson and Mikita also wanted to make sure they were getting the most storage space they could out of their city apartment.

“Every time we augmented something, we tried to do it in a way where we would add storage as well,” Ferguson explains. “We were always looking for places to tuck things away.”

This includes the kitchen, where there was “strangely no drawer for silverware,” which the couple had to add later.

They also wanted to have a comfortable space to host guests. (They recently celebrated Christmas with both sides of their extended families gathering in their new home.)

“It’s where we told them all that we were pregnant, so that was a fun way to celebrate the apartment,” the actor added.

Ferguson revealed he was expecting his first child during a January episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The actor spilled: “Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all — but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

Ferguson did not reveal the sex of his baby on the way, only jokingly confirming that it would be “human.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2013 at a ceremony in downtown New York City, with playwright Tony Kushner officiating.

