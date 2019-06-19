Modern Family's Jessie Tyler Ferguson Will Host Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Reboot on HGTV

A host has been selected for the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family will be the one shouting “Move that bus!” at the end of each episode. Ferguson will be taking the place of Ty Pennington, who spearheaded the whole-house renovations for deserving families across America when the show originally ran on ABC from 2003 to 2012.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition‘s new season is heading to HGTV, with the network planning to produce 10 new episodes to air in 2020 that will also be available to on demand on all platforms and on their app.

“Jesse’s participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series,” said Jane Latman, president of the network. “We’ll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television. Jesse’s a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation, so that will make this a unique viewing experience for everyone.”

“I was so inspired by the original series and now I can’t wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: HomeEdition,” Ferguson said in a statement from HGTV.

The network has yet to reveal the rest of the show’s cast, but they previously announced that during each episode, HGTV’s experts will fully renovate one family’s home. Often these families have faced hardships such as the death of a family member, illness, loss of a job, or the loss of their home. HGTV is putting the emphasis on spotlighting local heroes an those who serve their communities.

The network plans to air the 10-episode season in early 2020, but if you want to refresh your brain with a binge watch of the old series, HGTV also announced they have plans to air 100 existing episodes of the original show, leading up to the premiere.