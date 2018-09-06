Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Wants to Sell Vegas House After 'Another Fight' with Jen Harley, Says Realtor

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has vowed to sell his Las Vegas home after yet more relationship drama with the mother of his child.

The father of one made a seemingly quick decision to unload the property and didn’t even wait until it was actually on the market to announce the listing.

The Jersey Shore star posted a photo collage of his home to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday with the caption, “Brand new house for sale!!! Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!!”

However, his real estate agent Jonny Nitro of Jonny Nitro Luxury Real Estate, whom he tagged in the message, says they haven’t even taken official photographs of the home or created a listing yet.

“Ronnie, being Ronnie, he’s a little bit premature right?” Nitro tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been friends with him for ten years, but we talked a couple of days ago and everything was all good. Then him and Jen [Harley] got in another fight.”

“He posted to my personal Instagram rather than my real estate one and he’s like ‘oh yeah, we’re going to sell the house,'” Nitro adds.

As for when the house will be on the market? Nitro says it could be listed as soon as next week or it could take months.

“I don’t know for sure because he changes his mind like underwear,” Nitro says.

