Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Wants to Sell Vegas House After 'Another Fight' with Jen Harley, Says Realtor

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has vowed to sell his Las Vegas home after yet more relationship drama with the mother of his child.
The father of one made a seemingly quick decision to unload the property and didn’t even wait until it was actually on the market to announce the listing.
The Jersey Shore star posted a photo collage of his home to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday with the caption, “Brand new house for sale!!! Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!!”
However, his real estate agent Jonny Nitro of Jonny Nitro Luxury Real Estate, whom he tagged in the message, says they haven’t even taken official photographs of the home or created a listing yet.
“Ronnie, being Ronnie, he’s a little bit premature right?” Nitro tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been friends with him for ten years, but we talked a couple of days ago and everything was all good. Then him and Jen [Harley] got in another fight.”
“He posted to my personal Instagram rather than my real estate one and he’s like ‘oh yeah, we’re going to sell the house,'” Nitro adds.
As for when the house will be on the market? Nitro says it could be listed as soon as next week or it could take months.
“I don’t know for sure because he changes his mind like underwear,” Nitro says.
Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley, 31, have had a roller-coaster relationship since they began dating.
Just weeks after they welcomed their now five-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, Ortiz-Magro faced cheating allegations during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In April, the pair took their feud public on social media, when Ortiz-Magro accused Harley of keeping “sex videos” on her phone of her and an ex.
In June, cops were called when the pair got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
That same month, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after an incident in which she allegedly briefly dragged the Jersey Shore star with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.
The Clark County District Attorney’s Office later concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute her.
The pair spent Labor Day weekend together and appeared happy in a photograph Harkey posted to Instagram on Tuesday.
According to a source, Ortiz-Magro had been “trying his best” to keep their relationship alive for the sake of their daughter.
“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter. But we’re hopeful this is the final straw and he doesn’t put himself and his daughter back in danger.”
“He’s not perfect, but she’s the aggressor in this relationship,” added the source. “It’s obvious with her pattern of behavior.”